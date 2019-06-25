Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China, U.S. trade officials talk ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 02:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S.-China officials hold trade talks at the U.S. Trade Rpresentative's Office in Washington

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Senior Chinese and U.S. trade officials spoke by telephone on Monday ahead of talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump set for later this week, as the world's two largest economies remain locked in a tariff war.

Trump and Xi are expected to meet on the second day of the Friday-Saturday Group of 20 summit in Japan, the first face-to-face meeting for the leaders since trade talks broke off in May.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement posted to its website on Tuesday morning.

During the call the Chinese and U.S. officials exchanged opinions on trade in accordance with the instructions of the two countries' heads of state, and agreed to maintain communications, the statement said.

China's official Xinhua News Agency said on Tuesday that the call took place at the request of U.S. officials.

A senior U.S. official said Monday that Trump views the meeting with Xi as a chance to see where Beijing stands on the two countries' trade war, and is "comfortable with any outcome."

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06aFrench Business Sentiment Declined in June
DJ
02:56aOil prices drop amid demand worries, but U.S.-Iran tensions support
RE
02:50aChina, U.S. trade officials talk ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:49aOil prices drop amid demand worries, but U.S.-Iran tensions support
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:32aSouthern Water to pay 126 million sterling for operational failures - regulator
RE
02:29aUK puts mini-bond regulation under spotlight after LCF collapse
RE
02:28aTax cuts planned by Johnson carry hefty price tag - think tank
RE
02:24aLeicester Tigers appoints advisers to conduct strategic review, possible sale
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2Oil prices drop amid demand worries, but U.S.-Iran tensions support
3GLENCORE : EXCLUSIVE: Dirty oil crisis over for Russia, but contagion felt on high seas
4AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY : 'STORM APPROACHING': firms fear for deliveries in shipping shakeup
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About