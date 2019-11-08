Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China-U.S. trade war to ease but conflicts will persist - former finance minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 11:51pm EST
China's Minister of Finance Lou Jiwei attends a press conference held at the close of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province

A Sino-U.S. trade war could ease somewhat but wider conflicts between the world's two largest economies will continue, Lou Jiwei, a former Chinese finance minister, said on Saturday.

"Look at the next development, there could be compromises in the trade war at a certain stage, and we have seen signs of compromising," Lou, now an official with a body that advises China's parliament, told an economic forum in Beijing.

Officials from both countries on Thursday said China and the United States had agreed to roll back tariffs already put in place on each others' goods if a "phase one" deal was concluded, but the idea has been met with opposition from some quarters of the administration U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump himself, in comments that hit stock prices and the dollar, said on Friday he had not agreed to a tariff rollback.

Washington has adopted a strategy to contain China's economic rise by preventing the country from climbing up the global value chain, Lou said.

"Containment and counter-containment are inevitable and that will be a long-term issue," he said.

But Lou also said it would be difficult for the United States to decouple from China, given the potential disruption to global supply chains and the impact on businesses.

The U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports will not fundamentally resolve its trade deficit, which is caused by the high U.S. government debt ratio and a low household savings rate, he said.

China should open up its economy wider to foreign investors, but it should not rush to relax its capital controls, Lou said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Tom Hogue)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:15aDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : ADF supports firefighting effort in NSW and QLD
PU
11/08China-U.S. trade war to ease but conflicts will persist - former finance minister
RE
11/08China factory prices falter, while inflation soars to near eight-year high
RE
11/08NY Fed's Williams says economy is in a good place, monetary policy well positioned
RE
11/08WeWork data shows growth still doubling
RE
11/08WeWork data shows growth still doubling
RE
11/08American Airlines follows Southwest in pulling 737 MAX until early March
RE
11/08U.S. Supreme Court to consider blocking Booking.com trademark
RE
11/08CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
11/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
2ZUORA, INC. : ZUORA : More Japanese companies using subscription services to woo customers
3SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. : SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results 
4SVB FINANCIAL GROUP : SVB FINANCIAL : 3rd Quarter Earnings
5ZILLOW GROUP, INC. : ZILLOW : VA Loan Benefit Can Mean Big Savings for Military Households

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group