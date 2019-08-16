China U Ton : (1) FULFILLMENT OF PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE IN RESPECT OF THE ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY AND (2) CONNECTED TRANSACTION ISSUE OF 2018 CONSIDERATION SHARES TO CONNECTED PERSONS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 優 通 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

FULFILLMENT OF PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE IN RESPECT OF THE ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

ISSUE OF 2018 CONSIDERATION SHARES TO CONNECTED PERSONS UNDER

SPECIFIC MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 20 October 2017, 19 January 2018 and 12 February 2018 in relation to, among others, the acquisition of 51% equity interest in the Target Company. Unless stated otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements. This announcement should be read in conjunction with the Announcements.

FULFILLMENT OF PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE IN RESPECT OF THE ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the Vendors undertook the Performance Guarantee of achieving not less than RMB65,000,000 for the Guaranteed Aggregate Net Profit (being the aggregate of the audited net profits after tax of the Target Company for the two financial years ended 31 December 2018). As the aggregate of 2017 Actual Net Profit (being RMB13,633,647) and the audited net profits after tax of the Target Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Actual Net Profit", being RMB58,881,665) was RMB72,515,312, the Performance Guarantee has been satisfied.

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, in the event that the calculation of the 2017 Further Consideration gives a result larger than zero, the 2017 Further Consideration shall be payable by the Purchaser to the Vendors by procuring the Company to allot and issue the 2017 Consideration Shares. As the 2017 Further Consideration was RMB18,125,279.76, the Company allotted and issued 21,414,555 Shares at 2017 Issue Price (being HK$1.0 per Share) as the 2017 Consideration Shares to the Vendors on 2 July 2019.

Immediately after completion of the allotment and issue of the 2017 Consideration Shares and as the date of this announcement, the Vendors, in aggregate, are interested in approximately 1.02% of the existing issued share capital of the Company.