China U Ton : (1) FULFILLMENT OF PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE IN RESPECT OF THE ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY (2) CONNECTED TRANSACTION ISSUE OF 2018 CONSIDERATION SHARES TO CONNECTED PERSONS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND (3) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 0 09/18/2019 | 06:17pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult a licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China U-Ton Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank manager, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國 優通控股有 限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 6168) FULFILLMENT OF PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE IN RESPECT OF THE ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY CONNECTED TRANSACTION ISSUE OF 2018 CONSIDERATION SHARES TO CONNECTED PERSONS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND (3) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders A notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of China U-Ton Holdings Limited to be held at Room 2404, 24/F, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 8 October 2019 at 10:30 a.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-3 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general meeting is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend such meeting, you are requested to complete and sign the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of the power of attorney or authority, to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding such meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at such meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be) should you so wish and in such event, your appointment of proxy under any proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked. 19 September 2019 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Letter from the Independent Board Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 Letter from the Independent Financial Adviser . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 Appendix I - General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . I-1 Notice of the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . EGM-1 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: "2017 Actual Net Profit" RMB13,633,647, the audited net profits after tax of the Target Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 "2017 Consideration Shares" 21,414,555 Shares allotted and issued by the Company to the Vendors pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement "2017 Further Consideration" RMB18,125,279.76, being the further consideration payable by the Purchaser to the Vendors pursuant to the pre-agreed formula in calculating the 2017 Further Consideration as stated in the Share Purchase Agreement "2017 Issue Price" HK$1.0 (equivalent to approximately RMB0.8464), the issue price of each 2017 Consideration Share "2018 Actual Net Profit" RMB58,881,665, the audited net profits after tax of the Target Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 "2018 Benchmark Date" 15 April 2019, the date of the circular issued by the Company, containing details of the annual general meeting of the Company held for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 "2018 Consideration Shares" 334,913,945 new consideration Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company to the Vendors pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement "2018 Further Consideration" RMB203,096,280.51, being the further consideration payable by the Purchaser to the Vendors pursuant to the Performance Guarantee undertook by the Vendors as stated in the Share Purchase Agreement "2018 Issue Price" HK$0.7087, the issue price of each 2018 Consideration Share, which shall be 95% of the average closing price of the Company for the five Business Days immediately preceding the 2018 Benchmark Date "associate" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Beijing Xingyun" Beijing Xingyun Venture Capital Co., Ltd.* (北京星雲創 業投資有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, which is owned as to 63.33% by Beijing Xingyun Qingke Investment Center (Limited Partnership) (北京星雲清科投資中心(有限合夥)) (formerly known as Beijing Leshi Xingyun Investment Center (Limited Partnership) (北京樂視星雲投資中心(有限合夥)) which is in turn ultimately controlled by Mr. Chen and directly holds 29.40% of the existing issued share capital of the Target Company and 0.61% of the existing issued share capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date "Board" The board of Directors "Business Day" any day (other than a Saturday or Sunday or public holiday) on which licensed banks in Hong Kong are generally open for business throughout their normal business hours "Company" China U-Ton Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the issued Shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange "connected person(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules "Convertible Bond" the US$4,000,000 convertible bond "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "EGM" the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened and held to approve, among others, the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares to the Vendors "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time "Guaranteed Aggregate the aggregate of the audited net profits after tax of the Target Net Profit" Company for the two financial years ended 31 December 2018 "Guaranteed Notes" the US$10,000,000 guaranteed note and the US$4,000,000 guaranteed note - 2 - DEFINITIONS "HK$" the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Independent Board Committee" a committee of the Board comprising all the independent non-executive Directors, which is formed to advise the Independent Shareholders on the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares "Independent Financial Adviser" Messis Capital Limited, a licensed corporation to carry out type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under SFO and being the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares "Independent Shareholders" Shareholders who are not interested or involved in the Share Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder "Independent Third Party(ies)" parties which are not connected persons of the Company "Latest Practicable Date" 16 September 2019, being the latest practicable date for the purpose of ascertaining certain information included in this circular "Listing Rules" The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Mr. Chen" Mr. CHEN Xiaotong (陳小同), who is the existing legal representative of the Target Company and is directly interested in 1.41% of the existing issued share capital of the Company "Mr. Cheng" Mr. CHENG Datong (程大同) who directly holds 14.70% and 0.31% of the existing issued share capital of the Target Company and the Company respectively as at the Latest Practicable Date - 3 - DEFINITIONS "Mr. Li" Mr. LI Zhanqing (李占清), who directly holds 4.90% and 0.1% of the existing issued share capital of the Target Company and the Company respectively as at the Latest Practicable Date "Performance Guarantee" the performance guarantee that the Vendors undertook pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, being the Guaranteed Aggregate Net Profit shall not be less than RMB65,000,000 "PRC" the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this circular only, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan "Purchaser" Universal Greatwall Limited (環球長城有限公司), a company established in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "SFO" Securities & Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the issued Share(s) "Share Purchase Agreement" the share purchase agreement dated 20 October 2017 entered into between the Purchaser and the Vendors in respect of the acquisition of the 51% equity interest in the Target Company "Specific Mandate" the specific mandate required to be granted to the Directors by the Independent Shareholders at a general meeting for allotment and issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "substantial shareholder(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules - 4 - DEFINITIONS "Target Company" Beijing Yourui Jiahe Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.* (北京優瑞嘉和電子科技有限公司), a company established in the PRC on 13 January 2017 with limited liability, which is principally engaged in the provision of environmentally intelligent technical products and services in the PRC and a 51% owned indirect subsidiary of the Company "Vendors" Beijing Xingyun, Mr. Cheng and Mr. Li "%" per cent - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD CHINA U-TONHOLDINGS LIMITED 中國 優通控股有 限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 6168) Executive Directors: Registered office: Mr. Jiang Changqing (Chairman) Clifton House, 75 Fort Street Mr. Zhao Feng P.O. Box 1350 Ms. Ji Huifang Grand Cayman KY1-1108 Ms. Liu Jianzhou Cayman Islands Mr. Chen Qizheng Principal place of business Non-Executive Director: in Hong Kong: Mr. Ge Lingyue Room 2404, 24/F, Great Eagle Centre Independent non-executive Directors: 23 Harbour Road Mr. Meng Fanlin Wanchai Mr. Wang Haiyu Hong Kong Ms. Li Xiaohui 19 September 2019 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, FULFILLMENT OF PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE IN RESPECT OF THE ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY; CONNECTED TRANSACTION ISSUE OF THE 2018 CONSIDERATION SHARES TO CONNECTED PERSONS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE; AND (3) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 20 October 2017, 19 January 2018, 12 February 2018 and 16 August 2019 in relation to, among others, the acquisition of 51% equity interest in the Target Company and the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The purpose of this circular is to provide you with, amongst other things, (i) details of the fulfillment of the Performance Guarantee and the allotment and issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares; (ii) the recommendations of the Independent Board Committee in relation to the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares; (iii) a letter of the advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares; (iv) a notice convening the EGM; and (iv) other information as required under the Listing Rules. FULFILLMENT OF PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE IN RESPECT OF THE ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the Vendors undertook the Performance Guarantee of achieving not less than RMB65,000,000 for the Guaranteed Aggregate Net Profit. As the aggregate of the 2017 Actual Net Profit and the 2018 Actual Net Profit was RMB72,515,312, the Performance Guarantee has been satisfied. Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, in the event that the calculation of the 2017 Further Consideration gives a result larger than zero, the 2017 Further Consideration shall be payable by the Purchaser to the Vendors by procuring the Company to allot and issue the 2017 Consideration Shares. As the 2017 Further Consideration was RMB18,125,279.76, the Company allotted and issued 21,414,555 Shares at the 2017 Issue Price as the 2017 Consideration Shares to the Vendors on 2 July 2019. Immediately after completion of the allotment and issue of the 2017 Consideration Shares and as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Vendors, in aggregate, are interested in approximately 1.02% of the existing issued share capital of the Company. ISSUE OF THE 2018 CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER THE SPECIFIC MANDATE Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, since the Target Company has met the Performance Guarantee, the 2018 Further Consideration shall be payable by the Purchaser in accordance with the formula set out below. 2018 Further Consideration = (e - 2017 Actual Net Profit) x 9 x 51% - 2017 Further Consideration - 37,500,000 = RMB203,096,280.51 whereas: e = RMB70,000,000, being the lower of the Guaranteed Aggregate Net Profit and RMB70,000,000 - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The 2018 Further Consideration shall be settled, either by cash or by the Purchaser procuring the Company to allot and issue the 2018 Consideration Shares. Since the Company recorded net loss for the year ended 31 December 2018, the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares will enable the Company to preserve cash for financing its daily operation and future capital requirements and to reduce the immediate cash outflow of the Company. Accordingly, the Company therefore decided to settle the 2018 Further Consideration by allotting and issuing the 2018 Further Consideration Shares. According to the Share Purchase Agreement, the number of the 2018 Consideration Shares shall be allotted and issued by the Company to the Vendors in accordance with the formula set out below. Number of 2018 Consideration Shares = 2018 Further Consideration = 334,913,945 Shares 2018 Issue Price x g whereas: = 0.85567, being the average official exchange rate of RMB against HK$ as quoted by the People's Bank of China on the 2018 Benchmark Date The 2018 Issue Price of HK$0.7087 per 2018 Consideration Share was determined by the pre-agreed formula as stated in the Share Purchase Agreement after arm's length negotiations among the Purchaser and the Vendors. The number of 2018 Consideration Shares which shall be allotted and issued by the Company is 334,913,945 Shares, representing (i) approximately 15.89% of the existing issued share capital of the Company and (ii) assuming no further Shares shall be issued, approximately 13.71% of the then issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares. The 2018 Consideration Shares will be issued pursuant to the Specific Mandate to be obtained from the Independent Shareholders at the EGM. The 2018 Consideration Shares, if allotted and issued, will rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the Shares in issue at the time of their respective issue. APPLICATION FOR LISTING An application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the 2018 Consideration Shares. INFORMATION OF THE VENDORS Beijing Xingyun is a company established in the PRC with limited liability, which principally engages in investment management and the provision of investment advice in the PRC. Beijing Xingyun is immediately owned as to approximately 63.33% by Beijing Xingyun Qingke Investment Center (Limited Partnership) (北京星雲清科投資中心(有限合夥)) (formerly known as Beijing Leshi Xingyun Investment Center (Limited Partnership) (北京樂 - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 視星雲投資中心(有限合夥)) which is in turn ultimately controlled by Mr. Chen, who is the existing legal representative of the Target Company and directly interested in approximately 1.41% of the existing issued share capital of the Company. Beijing Xingyun is interested in 29.40% of the equity interest of the Target Company. Each of Mr. Cheng and Mr. Li is an individual investor, who is interested in 14.70% and 4.90% of the equity interest of the Target Company, respectively. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Beijing Xingyun, Mr. Cheng and Mr. Li are interested in 0.61%, 0.31% and 0.1% of the existing issued share capital of the Company respectively. INFORMATION OF THE TARGET COMPANY The Target Company, a company established in the PRC on 13 January 2017 with limited liability, is principally engaged in the study and analysis on particulars in the air and the research and development, production and sale of related environmental protection products and services, as well as application in the internet of things industry. Its principal activities include various environmental protection related businesses such as the dust and noise online monitoring system for construction works, intelligent environmental vehicle video system and environmental steward service system. INFORMATION OF THE GROUP The principal activities of the Company include the provision of deployment services of optical fibres in the PRC. The Purchaser is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and is an investment holding company. EFFECT OF THE ISSUE OF THE 2018 CONSIDERATION SHARES ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company had 2,107,759,943 Shares in issue. Assuming there is no other change in the shareholding structure of the Company after the Latest Practicable Date, the following table illustrates the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the Latest Practicable Date; (ii) immediately after the allotment and issuance of the number of 334,913,945 Shares as the 2018 Consideration Shares. Immediately after the allotment and issuance of the 2018 As at the Latest Practicable Date Consideration Shares Number Number of Shares Approximate % of Shares Approximate % Mr. Jiang Changqing and his associates 610,367,000 28.96 610,367,000 24.99 (Note) Vendors 21,414,555 1.02 356,328,500 14.59 Other Shareholders 1,475,978,388 70.02 1,475,978,388 60.42 Total 2,107,759,943 100.00 2,442,673,888 100.00 - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Notes: These comprise (i) 6,400,000 Shares owned by Mr. Jiang Changqing, as beneficial owner; (ii) 10,195,000 Shares owned by Mr. Jiang Changqing's spouse, Ms. Guo Aru, as beneficial owner; and 593,772,000 Shares indirectly held by Mr. Jiang Changqing through Bright Warm Limited which is 100% beneficially owned by him. Mr. Jiang Changqing is the chairman and executive Director of the Company. FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES IN THE PAST TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD Intended Date Fund raising activities Net proceeds use of proceeds 31 May 2019 Issue of 400,000,000 Approximately Approximately unlisted warrants at the HK$58,800,000 HK$18,800,000 and placing price of HK$30,000,000 and HK$0.15 per warrant HK$10,000,000 of the net proceeds are expected to be used for general working capital, repayment of debts and future investment of the Group (as and when opportunities arise but no specific investment targets have been identified yet as at the Latest Practicable Date respectively. (Note) Note: As at the Latest Practicable Date, the warrants have not been issued. Save for the fund raising activities as mentioned above, the Company has not conducted any equity fund raising activities in the past twelve months before the Latest Practicable Date. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS Specific Mandate As the circumstances set out in rule 14A.92 of the Listing Rules cannot be fulfilled, the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares to the Vendors is subject to the requirements of, among others, approval by the independent shareholders under rule 13.36(2)(b) of the Listing Rules. - 10 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Connected Transactions As at the Latest Practicable Date, Beijing Xingyun and Mr. Cheng hold approximately 29.40% and 14.70% equity interest in the Target Company, which is not an insignificant subsidiary of the Company under rule 14A.09 of the Listing Rules and accordingly, Beijing Xingyun and Mr. Cheng, being substantial shareholders of the Target Company, are connected persons of the Company at the subsidiary level according to rule 14A.07(1) of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares to Beijing Xingyun and Mr. Cheng constitute connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares to Beijing Xingyun and Mr. Cheng is subject to the requirements of reporting, announcement and approval by the independent shareholders under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. EGM The EGM will be convened and held at Room 2404, 24/F, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 8 October 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for the Independent Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, among other matters, the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares. A notice convening the EGM is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-3 of this circular. Vendors and any of their associates, who have a material interest in the allotment and issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares, will abstain from voting in respect of the proposed resolution for approving the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares at the EGM. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is sent to the Shareholders together with this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the EGM or adjournment thereof. Completion and return of proxy form shall not preclude you from attending, and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof if you so desire. GENERAL INFORMATION None of the Directors has any material interest in the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares. Accordingly, no Directors are required to abstain from voting at the Board meeting approving the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares. - 11 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD RECOMMENDATION The Directors, including the independent non-executive Directors whose views are set out in the section headed "Letter from the Independent Board Committee" in this circular after considering the advice from the Independent Financial Adviser, are of the view that the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board (including the Independent Board Committee) recommends the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolution for approving the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares to be proposed at the EGM. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Your attention is drawn to (i) the letter from the Independent Board Committee set out on page 13 of this circular, which contains its recommendation to the Independent Shareholders, the letter from the Independent Financial Adviser set out on pages 14 to 29 of this circular, which contains its advice and recommendation to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders and (iii) the additional information required under the Listing Rules. Yours faithfully, By order of the Board China U-Ton Holdings Limited Jiang Changqing Chairman - 12 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國 優通控股有 限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 6168) 19 September 2019 To the Independent Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, FULFILLMENT OF PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE IN RESPECT OF THE ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION ISSUE OF THE 2018 CONSIDERATION SHARES TO CONNECTED PERSONS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE We refer to the circular dated 19 September 2019 issued by the Company to the Shareholders (the "Circular") of which this letter forms part. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this letter shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular. Under the Listing Rules, the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement is subject to the approval of the Independent Shareholders at the EGM. We have been appointed as the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Shareholders as to whether the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares are fair and reasonable insofar as the Independent Shareholders are concerned. Messis Capital Limited has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise us and the Independent Shareholders in this regard. We wish to draw your attention to the letter from the Board set out on pages 6 to 12 of the Circular and the letter from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders set out on pages 14 to 29 of the Circular. Having taken into account, among other things, the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser, we are of the opinion that the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned, and are in the interests of the Company and the Independent Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, we recommend the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the EGM to approve the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares. Yours faithfully, Independent Board Committee Mr. Meng Fanlin Mr. Wang Haiyu Ms. Li Xiaohui Independent non-executive Independent non-executive Independent non-executive Director Director Director - 13 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER The following is the full text of the letter from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares, for the purpose of inclusion in this circular. 19 September 2019 To: The Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders of CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED Dear Sir or Madam, CONNECTED TRANSACTION ISSUE OF THE 2018 CONSIDERATION SHARES TO CONNECTED PERSONS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE INTRODUCTION We refer to our appointment as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares, details of which are set out in the letter from the Board (the "Letter from the Board") contained in the circular of the Company to the Shareholders dated 19 September 2019 (the "Circular"), of which this letter forms part. Capitalised terms used in this letter shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires. Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 20 October 2017, 19 January 2018, 12 February 2018 and 16 August 2019 in relation to, among others, the acquisition of 51% equity interest in the Target Company and the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares. On 20 October 2017 (after trading hours), the Purchaser entered into the Share Purchase Agreement with the Vendors, pursuant to which and subject to the conditions precedent thereto, the Purchaser had conditionally agreed to purchase and the Vendors had conditionally agreed to sell the Sale Interest representing 51% of the total equity interest in the Target Company, at the consideration of a maximum of RMB321,300,000. Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, in the event that the calculation of the 2017 Further Consideration gives a result larger than zero, the 2017 Further Consideration shall be payable by the Purchaser to the Vendor by procuring the Company to allot and issue the 2017 Consideration Shares. As the 2017 Further Consideration was RMB18,125,279.76, the Company allotted and issued 21,414,555 Shares at the 2017 Issue Price as the 2017 Consideration Shares to the Vendors on 2 July 2019. - 14 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER Immediately after completion of the allotment and issue of the 2017 Consideration Shares and as at the Latest Practicable date, the Vendors, in aggregate, are interested in approximately 1.02% of the existing issued share capital of the Company. Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the Vendors undertook the Performance Guarantee of achieving not less than RMB65,000,000 for the Guaranteed Aggregate Net Profit. As the aggregate of 2017 Actual Net Profit and the 2018 Actual Net Profit was RMB72,515,312, the Performance Guarantee has been satisfied. Since the Target Company has met the Performance Guarantee, the 2018 Further Consideration of RMB203,096,280.51 shall be payable by the Purchaser in accordance with the formula pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement. The 2018 Further Consideration shall be settled, either by cash or by the Purchaser procuring the Company to allot and issue the 2018 Consideration Shares. The 2018 Consideration Shares, which shall be allotted and issued by the Company in the amount of 334,913,945 Shares, represent (i) approximately 15.89% of the existing issued share capital of the Company and (ii) assuming no further Shares shall be issued, approximately 13.71% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares. The 2018 Consideration Shares will be issued pursuant to the Specific Mandate to be obtained from the Independent Shareholders at the EGM. As the circumstances set out in Rule 14A.92 of the Listing Rules cannot be fulfilled, the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares to the Vendors is subject to the requirements of, among others, approval by the independent shareholders under rule 13.36(2)(b) of the Listing Rules. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Beijing Xingyun and Mr. Cheng hold approximately 29.40% and 14.70% equity interest in the Target Company, which is not an insignificant subsidiary of the Company under Rule 14A.09 of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, Beijing Xingyun and Mr. Cheng, being substantial shareholders of the Target Company, are connected persons of the Company at the subsidiary level according to Rule 14A.07(1) of the Listing Rules. The issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares to Beijing Xingyun and Mr. Cheng therefore constitute connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares to Beijing Xingyun and Mr. Cheng is subject to the requirements of reporting, announcement and approval by the independent shareholders under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. None of the Directors has any material interest in the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares. Accordingly, no Directors are required to abstain from voting at the Board meeting approving the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares. The Vendors and any of their associates, who have a material interest in the allotment and issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares, will abstain from voting in respect of the proposed resolution for approving the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares at the EGM. - 15 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER The Independent Board Committee (comprising Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui who are the independent non-executive Directors) has been formed in accordance with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules to advise the Independent Shareholders on the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares. We, Messis Capital Limited, have been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser with the approval of the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this regard. As at the Latest Practicable Date, we did not have any relationships with or interests in the Company and any other parties that could reasonably be regarded as relevant to our independence. Apart from normal professional fees payable to us in connection with this appointment as the Independent Financial Adviser, no arrangement exists whereby we will receive any fees or benefits from the Company or any other parties that could reasonably be regarded as relevant to our independence. During the past two years, we were appointed as an independent financial adviser for the Company on one occasion in relation to a discloseable and connected transaction, details of which are set out in the Company's circular dated 24 April 2018. Notwithstanding the above, the previous engagement with the Company would not affect our independence from the Company and we are independent from the Company pursuant to Rule 13.84 of the Listing Rules. BASIS OF OUR OPINION In arriving at our recommendations, we have relied on the statements, information and representations contained in the Circular and the information and representations provided to us by the Company, the Directors and the management of the Company. We have assumed that all information, representations and opinions contained or referred to in the Circular and all information and representations which have been provided by the Company, the Directors and the management of the Company for which they are solely and wholly responsible, are true and accurate at the time they were made and will continue to be accurate as at the Latest Practicable Date. We have no reason to doubt the truth, accuracy and completeness of the information and representations provided to us by the management of the Company. The Circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in the Circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement therein or the document misleading. We consider that we have been provided with sufficient information on which to form a reasonable basis for our opinion. We have no reason to suspect that any relevant information has been withheld, nor are we aware of any material facts or circumstances which would render the information provided and representations made to us untrue, inaccurate or misleading. We consider that we have performed all the necessary steps to enable us to reach an informed view and to justify our reliance on the information provided so as to provide a reasonable basis for - 16 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER our opinion. We have not, however, carried out any independent verification of the information provided by the Company, the Directors and the management of the Company, nor have we conducted an independent investigation into the business and affairs of the Group and any parties in relation to the issue of 2018 Consideration Shares. This letter is issued for the information of the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders solely in connection with their consideration of the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares. Except for its inclusion in the Circular, this letter is not to be quoted or referred to, in whole or in part, nor shall this letter be used for any other purposes, without our prior written consent. PRINCIPAL FACTORS AND REASONS CONSIDERED In arriving at our opinions and recommendations, we have taken into consideration the following principal factors and reasons: 1. Background and reasons for the issue of 2018 Consideration Shares under Specific Mandate 1.1 Information of the Group The principal activities of the Company include the provision of deployment services of optical fibers and the provision of intelligent environmentally friendly products and services in the PRC. 1.2 Financial performance of the Group Set out below is a summary of the consolidated statements of profit or loss of the Group for each of the two years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018 and six months ended 30 June 2018 and 2019, which are extracted from the Company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report") and the Company's interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Results"), respectively. Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss For the six months For the year ended ended 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Restated) Continuing operations Revenue 52,822 63,885 202,697 171,929 Gross profit/(loss) 15,064 14,341 67,995 (41,165) Finance costs (31,928) (26,516) (71,345) (39,223) (Loss) attributable to the equity holders of the Company (93,512) (62,087) (229,988) (173,101) - 17 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER According to the 2018 Annual Report, the Group's revenue from continuing operations for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately RMB202.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 17.9% over the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The increase in the Group's revenue from continuing operations was mainly due to the net effect of (i) increase in revenue derived from environmentally intelligent technical products and services and (ii) decrease of construction contract revenue of deployment services of optical fibers. Revenue from the provision of environmentally intelligent technical products and services amounted to RMB96.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2018, which is a new business segment of the Group after the completion of the acquisition of 51% equity interest in the Target Company on 12 February 2018. Revenue generated from the provision of design, deployment and maintenance of optical fibers services was approximately RMB65.5 million, representing a decrease of approximately 56.8% as compared to that of last year. Such decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in the revenue derived from the provision of traditional deployment services of optical fibers in Hebei Province due to keen competition. The Group recorded a gross profit from continuing operations of approximately RMB68.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 as compared to a gross loss of approximately RMB41.2 million for the year ended 31 December 2017. Such turnaround was mainly attributable to (i) the contribution from the gross profit of the new business of the Group, including the provision of environmentally intelligent technical products and services and money lending services, and (ii) the decrease in gross loss of construction contract revenue of traditional deployment of optical fibers. Despite the turnaround from gross loss to gross profit, the Group recorded a net loss from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the Company of RMB230.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 as compared to RMB173.1 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase in loss from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the Company was mainly due to (i) the recognition of fair value loss of approximately RMB73.3 million for contingent consideration for the acquisition of Target Company and (ii) increase in finance costs of approximately RMB32.1 million during the year ended 31 December 2018. According to the 2019 Interim Results, the Group's revenue from continuing operations for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was approximately RMB52.8 million, representing a decrease of approximately 17.3% over the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The decrease in the Group's revenue from continuing operations was mainly due to the decrease of construction contract revenue of deployment services of optical fibers. Revenue generated from the provision of design, deployment and maintenance of optical fibers services was RMB21.3 million, representing a decrease of approximately 49.3% as compared to that of last year. Such decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in the revenue derived from the provision of deployment services of optical fibers in Hebei Province due to keen competition. Revenue from the provision of environmentally intelligent technical products and services was RMB17.5 million, representing an increase of approximately 122.9% as compared to that of last year. - 18 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER The Group recorded a gross profit from continuing operations of approximately RMB15.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to approximately RMB14.3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The increase in the Group's gross profit margin from continuing operations was mainly due to the net effect of (i) the increase in gross profit margin of its new business, provision of environmentally intelligent technical products and services and (ii) the decrease in the gross margin of design, deployment and maintenance of optical fibers services during the period. The Group recorded net loss from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the Company of approximately RMB93.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 compared to net loss of approximately RMB62.1 million for the corresponding period in 2018. The increase in loss from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the Company was mainly due to (i) fall in revenue as a result of strategy adjustment, (ii) recognition of share-based payments cost of approximately RMB20.0 million during the six months ended 30 June 2019. 1.3 Condensed financial position of the Group As at 30 June As at 31 December 2019 2018 2017 (unaudited) (audited) (audited) RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Restated) Non-current assets 404,348 358,641 99,658 Current assets 699,388 817,667 1,258,975 Total assets 1,103,736 1,176,308 1,358,633 Non-current liabilities 166,534 195,913 442,803 Current liabilities 762,725 735,873 619,719 Total liabilities 929,259 931,786 1,062,522 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 114,365 189,015 302,076 As at 31 December 2018, the Group had current assets of approximately RMB817.7 million (31 December 2017: RMB1,259.0 million) which comprised cash and cash equivalents amounted to approximately RMB78.6 million as at 31 December 2018 (31 December 2017: RMB195.1 million). As at 31 December 2018, the Group had non-current assets of approximately RMB358.6 million (31 December 2017: RMB99.7 million). The increase in non-current assets was attributable to the increase in (i) property, plant and equipment, (ii) investment properties and (iii) intangible assets while the decrease of current assets was attributable to the decrease in (i) investment at fair value through profit and loss and (ii) contract assets. As at 31 December 2018, the Group had non-current liabilities and current liabilities amounted to approximately RMB195.9 million and RMB735.9 million (31 December 2017: RMB442.8 million and RMB619.7 - 19 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER million), consisting mainly of trade and other payables, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, guaranteed notes, bank and other borrowings arising in the normal course of operation. The current ratio, being the ratio of current assets to current liabilities was around 1.1 as at 31 December 2018 (31 December 2017: 2.0). The gearing ratio of the Group is calculated on the basis of an adjusted net debt-to-capital ratio. For this purpose, adjusted net debt is defined as total debt (which includes bank and other borrowings, corporate bonds, convertible bonds and guaranteed notes less cash at bank and on hand and restricted bank deposits. Capital comprises all components of equity. The gearing ratio was approximately 137.0% as at 31 December 2018 (31 December 2017: approximately 130.8%). As at 30 June 2019, the Group had current assets of approximately RMB699.4 million (31 December 2018: RMB817.7 million) which comprised cash and cash equivalents amounted to approximately RMB19.5 million (31 December 2018: RMB78.6 million). As at 30 June 2019, the Group had non-current assets of approximately RMB404.3 million (31 December 2018: RMB358.6 million), consisting mainly of payables, corporate bonds, guaranteed notes, bank and other borrowings arising in the normal course of operation. As at 30 June 2019, the Group had non-current liabilities and current liabilities amounted to approximately RMB166.5 million and RMB762.7 million (31 December 2018: RMB195.9 million and RMB735.9 million), consisting mainly of payables, corporate bonds, guaranteed notes, bank and other borrowings arising in the normal course of operation. the current ratio, being the ratio of current assets to current liabilities, was around 0.9 as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: 1.1). The gearing ratio of the Group was approximately 240.7% as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: approximately 137.0%). 1.4 Information of the Vendors Beijing Xingyun is a company established in the PRC with limited liability, which principally engages in investment management and the provision of investment advice in the PRC. Beijing Xingyun is immediately owned as to approximately 63.33% by Beijing Xingyun Qingke Investment Center (Limited Partnership) (北京星雲清科投資中心(有限 合夥)) (formerly known as Beijing Leshi Xingyun Investment Center (Limited Partnership) (北京樂視星雲投資中心(有限合夥)) which is in turn ultimately controlled by Mr. Chen, who is the existing legal representative of the Target Company and directly interested in approximately 1.41% of the existing issued share capital of the Company. Beijing Xingyun is interested in 29.40% of the equity interest of the Target Company. Each of Mr. Cheng and Mr. Li is an individual investor, who is interested in 14.70% and 4.90% of the equity interest of the Target Company, respectively. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Beijing Xingyun, Mr. Cheng and Mr. Li are interested in 0.61%, 0.31% and 0.1% of the existing issued share capital of the Company respectively. - 20 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER 2. Issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares On 20 October 2017 (after trading hours), the Purchaser entered into the Share Purchase Agreement with the Vendors, pursuant to which and subject to the conditions precedent thereto, the Purchaser had conditionally agreed to purchase and the Vendors had conditionally agreed to sell 51% of the total equity interest in the Target Company, at the consideration of a maximum of RMB321,300,000. Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, in the event that the calculation of the 2017 Further Consideration gives a result larger than zero, the 2017 Further Consideration shall be payable by the Purchaser to the Vendor by procuring the Company to allot and issue the 2017 Consideration Shares. As the 2017 Further Consideration was RMB18,125,279.76, the Company allotted and issued 21,414,555 Shares at 2017 Issue Price (being HK$1.0 per Share) as the 2017 Consideration Shares to the Vendors on 2 July 2019. According to the announcement of the Company dated 12 February 2018, it is agreed between the Purchaser and the Vendors that the 2018 Further Consideration, if payable, will be settled by cash or issuance of consideration shares at the Company's discretion. On 16 August 2019, the Company announced and proposed to settle the 2018 Further Consideration by the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares. Based on the 2018 Annual Report and the 2019 Interim Results, we noted that the Group recorded cash and cash equivalents of approximately RMB78.6 million and RMB19.5 million as at 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019, respectively. It had a net loss of approximately RMB230.0 million and RMB88.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 and six months ended 30 June 2019. The gearing ratio of the Group amounted to 137.0% and 240.7% as at 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019, respectively. Given the recent unfavourable financial performance and the deterioration on the liquidity and gearing position of the Group, we consider the settlement of the 2018 Future Consideration by issuing the 2018 Consideration Shares will (i) reduce the immediate cash outflow of the Group; (ii) enable the Group to preserve cash for financing its daily operations and future capital requirements; and (iii) lower the gearing ratio. Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, since the Target Company has met the Performance Guarantee, the 2018 Further Consideration shall be payable by the Purchaser in accordance with the formula set out below. 2018 Further Consideration = (e - 2017 Actual Net Profit) x 9 x 51% - 2017 Further Consideration - 37,500,000 = RMB203,096,280.51 whereas: e = RMB70,000,000, being the lower of the Guaranteed Aggregate Net Profit (i.e. approx. RMB72.5 million) and RMB70,000,000 2017 Actual Net Profit = RMB13,633,647 2017 Further Consideration = RMB18,125,279.76 - 21 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER The 2018 Further Consideration shall be settled, either by cash or by the Purchaser procuring the Company to allot and issue the 2018 Consideration Shares. According to the Share Purchase Agreement, the number of 2018 Consideration Shares shall be allotted and issued by the Company to the Vendors in accordance with the formula set out below. Number of 2018 Consideration Shares = 2018 Further Consideration = 334,913,945 Shares 2018 Issue Price x g whereas: 2018 Issue Price = HK$0.7087 (being 95% of the average closing price of the Company for the five Business Days immediately preceding the 2018 Benchmark Date (i.e. 15 April 2019), which is from 8 April 2019 to 12 April 2019) = 0.85567, being the average official exchange rate of RMB against HK$ as quoted by the People's Bank of China on the 2018 Benchmark Date The 2018 Issue Price of HK$0.7087 per 2018 Consideration Share was determined by the above pre-agreed formula as stated in the Share Purchase Agreement after arm's length negotiations among the Purchasers and the Vendors. The number of 2018 Consideration Shares which shall be allotted and issued by the Company is 334,913,945 Shares, representing (i) approximately 15.89% of the existing issued share capital of the Company and (ii) assuming no further Shares shall be issued, approximately 13.71% of the then issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares. 2.1 Fairness and reasonableness on the 2018 Issue Price The 2018 Issue Price of HK0.7087 per 2018 Consideration Share represents: A premium of approximately 132.4% over the closing price of HK$0.305 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the 16 August 2019, being the date of announcement in relation to the issue of 2018 Consideration Shares to connected persons under Specific Mandate (the " Announcement "); A premium of approximately 125.0% over the average closing price of approximately HK$0.315 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the 5 consecutive trading days immediately prior to 16 August 2019, being the date of the Announcement; A premium of approximately 127.5% over the average closing price of approximately HK$0.312 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the 10 consecutive trading days immediately prior to 16 August 2019, being the date of the Announcement; - 22 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER A premium of approximately 81.3% over the average closing price of approximately HK$0.391 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the 30 consecutive trading days immediately prior to 16 August 2019, being the date of the Announcement; A premium of approximately 618.5% over the audited consolidated net asset value attributable to the Company's owners as at 31 December 2018 of approximately HK$0.098 per Share (which was calculated by dividing the sum of the audited consolidated net asset value attributable to the Company's owners as at 31 December 2018 (being the date to which the latest audited financial statement of the Company were made up) of approximately RMB189.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$207.9 million) by 2,107,759,943 Shares in issue as at the date of the Last Practicable Date.) Share price performance In order to assess the fairness and reasonableness of the 2018 Issue Price, we have reviewed the closing prices of the Shares from 16 August 2018, being 12 months from the date of the Announcement, up to and including the date of the Announcement (the "Review Period") against the 2018 Issue Price. The historic performance of the Shares during the Review Period is shown in the chart below: 1.4 Closing Price 1.2 2018 Issue Price (HK$) 1 0.8 Price Closing 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 8/16/2018 9/16/2018 10/16/201811/16/201812/16/2018 1/16/2019 2/16/2019 3/16/2019 4/16/2019 5/16/2019 6/16/2019 7/16/2019 8/16/2019 Date - 23 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER From the above chart, we noted that the Share price was on a decreasing trend in general during the Review Period. The closing price reached its highest at HK$1.28 on 10 September 2018, and the lowest at HK$0.295 on 30 July 2019. Trading period from 16 August 2018 to 1 November 2018 During the trading period from 16 August 2018 to 1 November 2018, the Share price was on a decreasing trend. The lowest closing price of the Shares was HK$0.87 per Share on 1 November 2018, while the highest closing price of the Shares was HK$1.28 per Share on 10 September 2018. The 2018 Issue Price is below the lowest closing price during the trading period from 16 August 2018 to 1 November 2018. As discussed with the management of the Company and as far as we aware from the publicly available information, we are not aware of any specific reason for the drop in the Share price during that period. Trading period from 2 November 2018 to 28 June 2019 During the trading period from 2 November 2018 to 28 June 2019, the Share price maintained a general decreasing trend. The lowest closing price of the Shares was HK$0.67 per Share on 21 May 2019 and 22 May 2019, while the highest closing price of the Shares was HK$0.95 per Share on 31 January 2019 and 8 February 2019. The 2018 Issue Price is within the range of the closing price during the trading period from 1 November 2018 to 28 June 2019. Trading period from 2 July 2019 up to the date of the Announcement During the trading period from 2 July 2019 up to the date of the Announcement, the Share price decreased sharply. The lowest closing price of the Shares was HK$0.295 per Share on 30 July 2019, while the highest closing price of the Shares was HK$0.69 per Share on 2 July 2019 and 3 July 2019. We particularly noted that the Share price dropped significantly from HK$0.61 per Share on 12 July 2019 to HK$0.34 per Share on 17 July 2019. As discussed with the management of the Company and as far as we aware from the publicly available information, we note that a total of 18,620,000 Shares previously charged by the controlling Shareholder had been sold by the chargee in July 2019 as disclosed in the Company's announcement date 17 July 2019 and this may be a reason for the sharp decrease in the Share price during this period. We also noted that the 2018 Issue Price is at a premium over the highest closing price during the trading period from 2 July 2019 up to the date of the Announcement. Having taken into account that (i) the 2018 Issue Price falls within the range of the closing price during the Review Period; (ii) the Share price was on a general decreasing trend during the Review Period and the 2018 Issue Price is at premium over the Share Price from 2 July 2019 and up to the date of the Announcement; (iii) the 2018 Issue Price represents a premium of approximately 125.0%, 127.5% and 81.3% over the average closing price of HK$0.315, HK$0.312 and HK$0.391 per Share for the five, ten and thirty - 24 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER trading days immediately preceding the date of the Announcement; and (iv) the 2018 Issue Price represents a premium of approximately 618.5% over the audited consolidated net asset value attributable to the Company's owners as at 31 December 2018 of approximately HK$0.098 per Share, we consider that the 2018 Issue Price is fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned. Comparable analysis In order to further assess the fairness and reasonableness of the 2018 Issue Price, we have conducted a comparable analysis, through identifying companies listed on the Stock Exchange, by comparing terms of transactions which involve issuance of consideration shares under specific mandate to vendor(s) for acquisition(s) in the past three months immediately preceding the date of the Announcement (the "Comparables"). We consider the list below is an exhaustive list which illustrates the relevant information in relation to issuance of consideration shares based on the said criteria above. Despite the subject companies constituting the Comparables may have different principal activities, market capitalisation, profitability and financial position as compared with those of the Company, and different reasons for their respective acquisitions and different reasons for issuing consideration shares for their transaction, we would still consider, in light of our selection criteria, capturing recent issue of consideration shares by listed companies for acquiring assets/companies under similar market conditions and sentiments can provide us with a general reference on the recent market trend of similar type of transaction in Hong Kong equity capital market. Based on the aforesaid, we consider the Comparables are meaningful and representative samples for assessing the fairness and reasonableness of the 2018 Issue Price. Details of our analyses are set out in the following table: Premium Premium over/(discount over/(discount to) the 5-day to) the 10-day Premium average average over/(discount closing price closing price to) the closing immediately immediately price on the preceding to preceding to Date of last trading the last the last Company name Stock code announcement day trading day trading day Approximate % Approximate % Approximate % We Solution Limited (Note 1) 860 15/08/2019 38.67% 27.76% 38.11% - 25 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER Premium Premium over/(discount over/(discount to) the 5-day to) the 10-day Premium average average over/(discount closing price closing price to) the closing immediately immediately price on the preceding to preceding to Date of last trading the last the last Company name Stock code announcement day trading day trading day Approximate % Approximate % Approximate % Xi'An Haitian Antenna Technologies Co., Ltd.* (formerly known as Xi'An Haitiantian Holdings Co., Ltd.*) (Note 2) 8227 02/08/2019 (93.77%) (93.76%) (93.78%) China NT Pharma Group Co., Ltd 1011 10/7/2019 (2.67%) (3.18%) (4.33%) Hao Tian Development Group Limited 474 08/07/2019 12.11% 11.31% 9.89% Mayer Holdings Limited 1116 11/06/2019 (21.57%) (18.17%) (18.03%) Royal Furniture Holdings Limited 1198 05/06/2019 6.25% 4.51% 4.62% China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited 750 05/06/2019 (7.07%) (6.31%) (2.75%) Millennium Pacific Group Holdings Limited (Note 2) 8147 24/05/2019 (89.39%) (89.52%) (89.88%) Maximum 38.67% 27.76% 38.11% Minimum (21.57%) (18.17%) (18.03%) Average 4.29% 2.65% 4.59% The 2018 Consideration Shares 132.36% 124.98% 127.51% Source: The website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk) For identification purposes only - 26 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER Notes: An announcement was made on 15 August 2019 to supplement the announcement dated 16 May 2019 with amendment on increasing the shareholding interest in the target company proposed to be acquired by We Solution Limited from approximately 40% to approximately 86.06%. As the issue prices of consideration shares in relation to the transactions of Xi'An Haitian Antenna Technologies Co., Ltd* and Millennium Pacific Group Holdings Limited have exceptional discounts to their respective closing prices, we consider that they are outliers and are hence excluded from our analysis. As shown in the table above, the issue price per share issued under the respective Comparables to the respective share closing price on the last trading day ranges from a discount of approximately 21.6% to a premium of approximately 38.7%, with a mean of a premium of approximately 4.3%. It is noted that the 2018 Issue Price represents a premium of approximately 132.4% over the closing price of the Shares on the date of the Announcement and is higher than the relevant range of the Comparables. The issue price per share issued under the respective Comparables to the respective average share closing price on the last 5 trading days ranges from a discount of approximately 18.17% to a premium of approximately 27.8%, with a mean of a premium of approximately 2.65%. It is noted the 2018 Issue Price represents a premium of approximately 125.0% over the average closing price of the Share on the last 5 trading days immediately preceding to the date of the Announcement and is higher than the relevant range of the Comparables. The issue price per share issued under the respective Comparables to the respective average share closing price on the last 10 trading days ranges from a discount of approximately 18.0% to a premium of approximately 38.1% to the average closing price of the Share on the last 10 trading days, with a mean of a premium approximately 4.6%. It is noted that the 2018 Issue Price represents a premium of approximately 127.5% over the average closing price of the Share on the last 10 trading days immediately preceding to the date of the Announcement and is higher than the relevant range of the Comparables. Having considered that the 2018 Issue Price (i) represents a premium over the recent Share prices; (ii) represents a premium over the closing price of the Shares on the last trading day and the average closing price of the Shares on the last 5 and 10 trading days and are higher than the relevant range of that of the Comparables as discussed above; (iii) represents a premium of approximately 618.5% over the audited consolidated net asset value attributable to the Company's owners as at 31 December 2018 of approximately HK$0.098 per Share; and (iv) the weakening financial performance of the Group for the two years ended 31 December 2018 and the six months ended 30 June 2019 as discussed above, we are of the view that the 2018 Issue Price is fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned and the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. - 27 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER 3. Effect on shareholding structure of the Company Immediately after the As at the Latest allotment and issuance of Practicable Date 2018 Consideration Shares Number of Approximate Number of Approximate Shares % Shares % Mr. Jiang Changqing (Chairman) and his associates (Note) 610,367,000 28.96 610,367,000 24.99 Vendors 21,414,555 1.02 356,328,500 14.59 Other Shareholders 1,475,978,388 70.02 1,475,978,388 60.42 Total 2,107,759,943 100.00 2,442,673,888 100.00 Notes: These comprise (i) 6,400,000 Shares owned by Mr. Jiang Changqing, as beneficial owner; (ii) 10,195,000 Shares owned by Mr. Jiang Changqing's spouse, Ms. Guo Aru, as beneficial owner; and (iii) 593,772,000 Shares indirectly held by Mr. Jiang Changqing through Bright Warm Limited which is 100% beneficially owned by him. As illustrated in the table above, the interests of the existing other Shareholders will be diluted from approximately 70.02% to approximately 60.42% immediately after the allotment and issuance of the 2018 Consideration Shares (assuming that there will be no other changes to the total issued share capital of the Company from the Latest Practicable Date up to the date of the allotment and issuance of the 2018 Consideration Shares). Nevertheless, taking into account (i) the recent weakening financial performance of the Group as discussed above; (ii) the 2018 Consideration Shares are to be allotted and issued in accordance to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, which were entered into under arm's length negotiations between the Purchaser and the Vendor; and (iii) the 2018 Issue Price are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned, we are of the view that the dilution effect as a result of the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares is acceptable. 4. Financial impacts of the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares Net assets value per Share According to the 2019 Interim Results, the consolidated net assets value per Share of approximately HK$0.091 per Share as at 30 June 2019. Since the 2018 Issue Price of HK$0.7087 per share is far higher than the latest consolidated net asset value per Share, it is expected that the net assets value per Share would increase upon the allotment and issuance of the 2018 Consideration Shares. - 28 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER (ii) Liquidity According to the 2019 Interim Results, the cash at bank and on hand of the Group was approximately RMB19.5 million as at 30 June 2019. Given the settlement of the 2018 Further Consideration by way of the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares do not involve any cash outlay of the Group, the Group could conserve more financial resources for its future development. (iii) Gearing ratio According to the 2019 Interim Results, the gearing ratio of the Group was approximately 240.7%. The gearing ratio of the Group is calculated on the basis of an adjusted net debt-to-capital ratio. For this purpose, adjusted net debt is defined as total debt (which includes bank and other borrowings, corporate bonds, convertible bonds and guaranteed notes less cash at bank and on hand and restricted bank deposits which amounted to RMB419.9 million. Capital comprises all components of equity which amounted to RMB174.5 million. Upon the allotment and issuance of the 2018 Consideration Shares, the adjusted net debt would not be affected while the total equity would be enlarged by the allotment and issue of 2018 Consideration Shares. Accordingly, it is expected that the gearing ratio of the Group would improve. RECOMMENDATION Having taken into account the above-mentioned principal factors and reasons, although the issue of 2018 Consideration Shares is not conducted in the ordinary and usual course of the business of the Group, we consider that the issue of 2018 Consideration Shares is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, and the 2018 Issue Price is fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned. Accordingly, we recommend the Independent Shareholders, as well as the Independent Board Committee to recommend the Independent Shareholders, to vote in favour of the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM to approve the issue of 2018 Consideration Shares. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of Messis Capital Limited Vincent Cheung Managing Director Mr. Vincent Cheung is a licensed person registered with the Securities and Futures Commission and regarded as a responsible officer of Messis Capital Limited to carry out type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO and has over 10 years of experience in corporate finance industry. - 29 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION 1. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. 2. DIRECTOR'S INTERESTS As of the Latest Practicable Date and in accordance with the records of the Company maintained in accordance with the SFO and the Listing Rules, the interests of the Directors and their associates in the Shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which are required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which were deemed or taken to have under such provisions of the SFO), or which are required, pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register of members of the Company, or which were required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors contained in the Listing Rules were as follows: Long Position in Shares Approximate percentage of Number of shareholding in Name of Director Nature of interest Shares the Company Mr. Jiang Changqing Beneficial owner 6,400,000 0.3% (Notes 1 & 2) Interest of controlled 593,772,000 28.17% corporation Interest of spouse 10,195,000 0.48% Notes: The 593,772,000 Shares are held by Bright Warm Limited, the entire issued capital of which is beneficially owned by Mr. Jiang Changqing, one of the controlling shareholders of our Company and an executive Director. Ms. Guo Aru is the spouse of Mr. Jiang Changqing. Ms. Guo Aru held 10,195,000 Shares directly. Mr. Jiang Changqing is deemed to be interested in the 10,195,000 Shares held by Ms. Guo Aru. - I-1 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION 3. SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS As at the Latest Practicable Date, so far as is known to the Directors or chief executive of the Company, the following persons, other than a director or chief executive of the Company, had an interest or short position in the shares and underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO: Long Position in Shares Approximate percentage of Number of shareholding in Name of Shareholder Nature of interest Shares our Company Ms. Guo Aru Beneficial owner 10,195,000 0.48% (Note 1) Interest of spouse 600,172,000 28.47% Bright Warm Limited Beneficial owner 593,772,000 28.17% (Note 2) Hifood Group Holdings Beneficial owner 200,540,000 9.51% Co., Limited (Note 3) Hainan Province Cihang Interest of controlled 200,540,000 9.51% Foundation corporation (Note 3) Mr. Liu Xuezhong Interest of controlled 197,920,326 9.39% (Note 4, 5) corporation Ms. Li Yuelan Interest of controlled 197,920,326 9.39% (Note 4, 5) corporation China Fund Limited Beneficial owner 197,425,326 9.37% (Note 4) Ms. Cheng Weihong Interest of controlled 169,545,000 8.13% (Note 6) corporation Mighty Mark Beneficial owner 169,545,000 8.13% Investments Limited (Note 6) Mr. Tong Shiping Interest of spouse 169,545,000 8.13% (Note 7) Asia United Fund Beneficial owner 128,172,674 6.08% Notes: Ms. Guo Aru is the spouse of Mr. Jiang Changqing. Therefore, Ms. Guo Aru is deemed to be interested in the 600,172,000 Shares owned by Mr. Jiang Changqing by virtue of the SFO. Bright Warm Limited is a company incorporated in the BVI and the entire issued share capital of which is beneficially owned by Mr. Jiang Changqing, one of the controlling shareholders of our Company, the chairman of the Board and an executive Director. Therefore, Mr. Jiang Changqing is also deemed to be interested in the 593,772,000 Shares owned by Bright Warm Limited by virtue of the SFO. - I-2 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION Hifood Group Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and 74.96% of its issued share capital is beneficially owned by HNA Aviation Investment Holding Company Ltd, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. HNA Aviation Investment Holding Company Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of HNA Aviation (Hong Kong) Holdings Co., Limited, which is a company incorporated in Hong Kong and is owned as to 51.28% by HNA Tourism (International) Investment Group Co., Limited. HNA Tourism (International) Investment Group Co., Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, is a wholly owned subsidiary of HNA Tourism International (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. HNA Tourism International (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, is a wholly owned subsidiary of HNA Tourism Group Limited (" 海 航 旅 游 集 團 有 限 公 司 "). HNA Group Co., Ltd. owns 69.96% of HNA Tourism Group Limited (" 海航旅遊集團有限公司 "), a company incorporated in the PRC. HNA Group Co., Ltd., a company incorporated in the PRC, is owned as to 70% by Hainan Traffic Administration Holding Co. Ltd.. Hainan Traffic Administration Holding Co. Ltd., a company incorporated in the PRC, is owned as to 50% by Tang Dynasty Development (Yangpu) Company Limited. Tang Dynasty Development (Yangpu) Company Limited, a company incorporated in the PRC, is owned as to 65% by Hainan Province Cihang Foundation, a foundation incorporated in the PRC. Therefore, the abovementioned companies, except Hifood Group Holdings Co., Ltd. are deemed to be interested in the 200,540,000 Shares owned by Hifood Group Holdings Co., Ltd. by virtue of the SFO. China Fund Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Island and the entire issued share capital of which is beneficially owned by Luckever Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Island, which in turn is owned as to 60.87% and 39.13% by Mr. Liu Xuezhong and Ms. Li Yuelan, respectively. Therefore, Mr. Liu Xuezhong and Ms. Li Yuelan are deemed to be interested in the 197,425,326 Shares owned by China Fund Limited by virtue of the SFO. China Investment International Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and the entire issued share capital of which is indirectly owned by Luckever Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Island, which in turn is owned as to 60.87% and 39.13% by Mr. Liu Xuezhong and Ms. Li Yuelan, respectively. Therefore, Mr. Liu Xuezhong and Ms. Li Yuelan are deemed to be interested in the 495,000 Shares owned by China Investment International Limited by virtue of the SFO. Mighty Mark Investments Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and the entire issued capital of which is beneficially owned by Ms. Cheng Weihong. Therefore, Ms. Cheng Weihong is deemed to be interested in the 169,545,000 Shares owned by Mighty Mark Investments Limited by virtue of the SFO. Mr. Tong Shiping is the spouse of Ms. Cheng Weihong. Therefore, Mr. Tong Shiping is deemed to be interested in the 169,545,000 Shares owned by Ms. Cheng Weihong by virtue of the SFO. Save as disclosed above, there is no person other than a director or chief executive of the Company, who had an interest or short position in the shares and underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO. 4. MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE The Directors confirm that, other than the Company has not received repayment under the arbitration awards granted against China Mobile Hebei so as to repay the outstanding amount of the Convertible Bond and Guaranteed Notes as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 17 July 2019 and 18 July 2019 thus rendering that the Company may not be able to repay such outstanding amount by the end of the new repayment schedule (i.e. by the end of September 2019), as at the Latest Practicable Date, there has not been any other material adverse change in the financial or trading position of the Group since 31 December 2018, being the date to which the latest published audited financial statements of the Company were made up. - I-3 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION 5. DIRECTORS' SERVICE CONTRACTS As at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Directors had any existing or proposed service contract with any member of the Group which does not expire or is not terminable by such member of the Group within one year without payment of compensation (other than statutory compensation). OTHER INTERESTS OF THE DIRECTORS

Save as disclosed in this circular, as at the Latest Practicable Date: none of the Directors had any interest, direct or indirect, in any assets which have been, since 31 December 2018, being the date of the latest published audited accounts of the Group, acquired or disposed of by, or leased to any member of the Group, or are proposed to be acquired or disposed of by, or leased to, any member of the Group; and none of the Directors was materially interested in any contract or arrangement subsisting as at the Latest Practicable Date and which is significant in relation to the business of the Group. EXPERT'S QUALIFICATIONS AND CONSENT The following are the qualifications of the expert who has given opinion or, advice contained in this circular: Name Qualification Messis Capital Limited a licensed corporation to carry out type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities as defined under the SFO As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Independent Financial Adviser had no direct or indirect interest in any member of the Group nor any right (whether legally enforceable or not) to subscribe for or to nominate persons to subscribe for securities in any member of the Group. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Independent Financial Adviser had no interest, direct or indirect, in any assets which had been, since 31 December 2018, being the date of the latest published audited accounts of the Group, acquired or disposed of by, or leased to any member of the Group, or were proposed to be acquired or disposed of by, or leased to, any member of the Group. The Independent Financial Adviser has given and has not withdrawn its written consent as to the issue of this circular with the inclusion herein of its letters and reference to their names in the form and context in which they respectively appear. - I-4 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION 8. COMPETING BUSINESS As at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Directors nor his close associates was interested in any business apart from the business of the Group, which competes or is likely to compete, either directly or indirectly, with that of the Group. 9. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION Copies of the following documents will be available for inspection at the offices of the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong at Room 2404, 24/F, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong, during normal business hours from 19 September 2019 up to and including 8 October 2019 and at the EGM: the memorandum and the articles of association of the Company; the letter from the Independent Financial Adviser, the text of which is set out on pages 14 to 29 of this circular; the written consent of the Independent Financial Adviser referred to in the section headed "Expert's Qualifications and Consent" in this appendix; the Share Purchase Agreement; and this circular. - I-5 - NOTICE OF EGM CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國 優通控股有 限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 6168) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of China U-Ton Holdings Limited ("Company") will be held at 10:30 a.m. on 8 October 2019, Tuesday at Room 2404, 24/F, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution: ORDINARY RESOLUTION "THAT the issue of the consideration shares (i.e. 334,913,945 new Shares) by the Company (the " 2018 Consideration Shares ") pursuant to the fulfillment of the performance guarantee as stated in the share purchase agreement (the " Share Purchase Agreement ") dated 20 October 2017 entered into between Universal Greatwall Limited ( 環球長城有限公司 ) (being an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) (the " Purchaser "), Beijing Xingyun Venture Capital Co., Ltd.* ( 北京星 雲創業投資有限公司 ) (" Beijing Xingyun "), Mr. Cheng Datong ( 程大同 ) (" Mr. Cheng ") and Mr. Li Zhangqing ( 李占清 ) (" Mr. Li ") (together with Mr. Cheng and Beijing Xingyun, the " Vendors ") in respect of the sale of 51% equity interest in Beijing Yourui Jiahe Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.* ( 北京優瑞嘉和電子科技有 限公司 ), be and are hereby approved and confirmed in all respects; the directors of the Company or a committee thereof be and is hereby specifically authorized to allot and issue the 2018 Consideration Shares in accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement; and - EGM-1 - NOTICE OF EGM any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things (including, without limitation, signing, executing (under hand or under seal), perfecting and delivery of all agreements, documents and instruments) which are in his opinion necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to implement or to give effect to the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares and all other matters incidental thereto or in connection therewith and to agree to and make such variation, amendment and waiver of any of the matters relating thereto or in connection therewith." Yours faithfully, By order of the Board China U-Ton Holdings Limited Jiang Changqing Chairman Hong Kong, 19 September 2019 Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: Room 2404, 24/F, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong - EGM-2 - NOTICE OF EGM Notes: Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting may appoint another person as his proxy to attend and to vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. All resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting will be taken by way of poll pursuant to the Listing Rules and the results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules. Where there are joint registered holders of any share of the Company, any one such person may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. The vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. In order to be valid, the form of proxy duly completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof must be delivered to the office of the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof. A form of proxy for use at the meeting is being despatched to the shareholders of the Company together with a copy of this notice. As at the date hereof, the board of directors comprises Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou and Mr. Chen Qizheng as executive directors; Mr. Ge Lingyue as non-executive director; and Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui as independent non-executive directors. - EGM-3 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer China U-Ton Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 22:16:08 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 06:42p ECOLAB : Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for September 25, 2019 | Ecolab PU 06:41p HMS NETWORKS : Releases an Ewon Connector Module for Ignition 8 PR 06:38p ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Sale of shares by a co-founder of Couche-Tard PR 06:37p MEGA VIEW DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Issues Shares for Debt AQ 06:37p TONGCHENG ELONG : 2019 interim report PU 06:36p AT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal RE 06:34p ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Announces Election of Directors AQ 06:32p LOJAS AMERICANAS : 18/set - Notice to the Market - 09/18/19 PU 06:27p HAILAN : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 december 2018 PU 06:27p UNITED STRENGTH POWER : (1) very substantial acquisition and connected transaction - acquisition of the target company involving issue of consideration shares under specific cs mandate; (2) very substantial acquisition and connected transaction; (3) continuing connected transactions and connected transactions; (4) reverse takeover involving a new listing application; (5) placing under specific placing mandate; and (6) appointment of independent financial adviser PU