China U Ton : ANNOUNCEMENT ON ARBITRATION (in PDF)

09/20/2018 | 01:13pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷ᎴஷછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON ARBITRATION

This announcement is made by China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

On 11 September 2018, Hebei Changtong Communication Engineering Co. Ltd.

(ئ̏׹ஷஷڦʈ೻Ϟࠢʮ̡,"Hebei Changtong"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, submitted an application for arbitration to the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Commission (ͩ࢕୿΀൒։ࡰึ) against China Mobile Group Hebei Co., Ltd.

(ʕ਷୅ਗஷڦණྠئ̏Ϟࠢʮ̡ ," China Mobile Hebei"), and received the acceptance notice issued by the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Commission on 17

September 2018 (the "Arbitration").

During the years 2013 to 2015, Hebei Changtong entered into a series of service agreements with China Mobile Hebei (the "Agreements"), pursuant to which Hebei Changtong shall provide optical fiber deployment services to China Mobile Hebei and China Mobile Hebei shall pay service fees for the services provided pursuant to the Agreements.

As China Mobile Hebei failed to fulfill its obligations under the Agreements as agreed, the Hebei Changtong applied to the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Commission for orders against China Mobile Hebei for the repayment of the sum of which comprise (i) the long outstanding service fees; (ii) interest on the sum from the date in arrear up to the date of rulings of the arbitration proceeding; (iii) return of the deposits paid by Hebei Changtong; and (iv) costs of the application for this arbitration proceeding.

The Company will keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors informed of any further material developments in connection with the Arbitration by way of further announcement(s) as and when appropriate in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

By Order of the Board

China U-Ton Holdings Limited

Jiang Changqing Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 20 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou and Mr. Chen Qizheng; the non-executive director is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.

Disclaimer

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 11:12:07 UTC
