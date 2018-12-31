China U Ton : CHANGE OF AUDITOR (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷ᎴஷછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board announces that KPMG resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 31 December 2018, as the Company and KPMG could not reach an agreement on the audit fee for the financial year ended 31 December 2018.

KPMG confirmed in its letter of resignation dated 31 December 2018 that there are no matters or circumstances connected with its resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board and the audit committee have also confirmed that there is no disagreement or unresolved matter between KPMG and the Company (save for the said audit fee), and that there is no other matter in respect of the change of auditor which should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

With the recommendation of the audit committee of the Company, the Board has resolved to appoint Zhonghui Anda CPA Limited ("Zhonghui") as the auditor of the Company to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of KPMG and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

The Board considered that as Zhonghui possesses the essential audit experience required to perform its duties as the auditor of the Company while charging a relatively lower audit fee than KPMG, the appointment of Zhonghui as auditor of the Company is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

The Board confirmed that KPMG has not commenced any audit work on the accounts of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2018. The Board believes that the change of auditor will not have any significant impact on the annual audit for the year ending 31 December 2018.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to KPMG for the services they provided to the Company in previous years.

By Order of the Board China U-Ton Holdings Limited

Jiang Changqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou and Mr. Chen Qizheng; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.