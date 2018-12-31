Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China U Ton : CHANGE OF AUDITOR (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 10:04am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷ᎴஷછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board announces that KPMG resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 31 December 2018, as the Company and KPMG could not reach an agreement on the audit fee for the financial year ended 31 December 2018.

KPMG confirmed in its letter of resignation dated 31 December 2018 that there are no matters or circumstances connected with its resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board and the audit committee have also confirmed that there is no disagreement or unresolved matter between KPMG and the Company (save for the said audit fee), and that there is no other matter in respect of the change of auditor which should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

With the recommendation of the audit committee of the Company, the Board has resolved to appoint Zhonghui Anda CPA Limited ("Zhonghui") as the auditor of the Company to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of KPMG and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

The Board considered that as Zhonghui possesses the essential audit experience required to perform its duties as the auditor of the Company while charging a relatively lower audit fee than KPMG, the appointment of Zhonghui as auditor of the Company is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

The Board confirmed that KPMG has not commenced any audit work on the accounts of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2018. The Board believes that the change of auditor will not have any significant impact on the annual audit for the year ending 31 December 2018.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to KPMG for the services they provided to the Company in previous years.

By Order of the Board China U-Ton Holdings Limited

Jiang Changqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou and Mr. Chen Qizheng; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.

Disclaimer

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 09:03:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:29aCASTELLANA PROPERTIES SOCIMI : Presentación portfolio Castellana Properties
PU
10:29aSPRING REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Update Announcement on Termination of Major Acquisition Relating to the Purchase of a Commercial Property in Huizhou, PRC and Issuance of Consideration Units
PU
10:29aLAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10:29aYUEXIU PROPERTY : Announcement
PU
10:24aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Employees provident fund board reference no. cs2-31122018-00038
PU
10:24aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Amanahraya trustees berhad - amanah saham bumiputera reference no. cs2-31122018-00036
PU
10:24aABERFORTH PARTNERS LLP : Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10:24aANNOUNCEMENTS AND NOTICES - APPOINTMENTS OF : (1) Chief Operation Officer; (2) Chief Investment Officer; and Resignation of (3) Chief Marketing Officer
PU
10:22aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : How to save on used tech to help you avoid the New Year sales
AQ
10:22aJANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW PREVIEW : Hazard to Real Madrid, Alderweireld to Man United and more
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Deal Makers Came Close to Record Year
2S&P 500 : MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Climb Over Trade-deal Hopes In Last Session Of 2018
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : , to Win in Booming Rural India, Reinvents Itself
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
5APRIL : European shares in tentative New Year's Eve rise after bruising 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.