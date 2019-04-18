China U Ton : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE NOTICE OF AGM AND PROXY FORM (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國優通控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE NOTICE OF AGM AND PROXY FORM

References are made to the notice of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 15 April 2019 (the "Notice of AGM"), the circular of the Company containing the Notice of AGM dated 15 April 2019 (the "AGM Circular") and the form of proxy published on 15 April 2019 (the

"Original Proxy Form"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice of AGM, the AGM Circular and the Original Proxy Form unless otherwise specified.

The board of directors of the Company would like to clarify that there are some inadvertent typographical errors in (i) resolution 2(d) of the Notice of AGM in the Chinese version (the "Original Notice of AGM (Chinese)") within the AGM Circular and (ii) resolution 2(d) of the Original Proxy Form in the Chinese version (the "Original Proxy Form (Chinese)") as follows (with the changes underlined for easy reference):

(1)The resolution no. 2(d) in the Original Notice of AGM (Chinese) should be "重選劉建洲女士為本公司執行董事。" instead of "重選劉建洲女士為本公司獨 立非執行董事。". The corresponding resolution in the Original Notice of AGM in the English version is accurate; and

(2)The resolution no. 2(d) in the Original Proxy Form (Chinese) should be "重選劉建洲女士為本公司執行董事。" instead of "重選劉建洲女士為本公司獨 立非執行董事。". The corresponding resolution in the Original Proxy Form in the English version is accurate.