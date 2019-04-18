Log in
China U Ton : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE NOTICE OF AGM AND PROXY FORM (in PDF)

04/18/2019 | 12:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國優通控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE NOTICE OF AGM AND PROXY FORM

References are made to the notice of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 15 April 2019 (the "Notice of AGM"), the circular of the Company containing the Notice of AGM dated 15 April 2019 (the "AGM Circular") and the form of proxy published on 15 April 2019 (the

"Original Proxy Form"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice of AGM, the AGM Circular and the Original Proxy Form unless otherwise specified.

The board of directors of the Company would like to clarify that there are some inadvertent typographical errors in (i) resolution 2(d) of the Notice of AGM in the Chinese version (the "Original Notice of AGM (Chinese)") within the AGM Circular and (ii) resolution 2(d) of the Original Proxy Form in the Chinese version (the "Original Proxy Form (Chinese)") as follows (with the changes underlined for easy reference):

(1)The resolution no. 2(d) in the Original Notice of AGM (Chinese) should be "重選劉建洲女士為本公司執行董事" instead of "重選劉建洲女士為本公司獨 立非執行董事". The corresponding resolution in the Original Notice of AGM in the English version is accurate; and

(2)The resolution no. 2(d) in the Original Proxy Form (Chinese) should be "重選劉建洲女士為本公司執行董事" instead of "重選劉建洲女士為本公司獨 立非執行董事". The corresponding resolution in the Original Proxy Form in the English version is accurate.

For this reason, a revised form of proxy in the Chinese version (the "Revised Proxy Form") for the AGM will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") on Thursday, 18 April 2019. The Revised Proxy Form will also be published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) on Thursday, 18 April 2019.

The date, time and address for holding the AGM remain unchanged.

Shareholders must pay attention to the followings:

(1)Shareholders who have not completed and returned the Original Proxy Form and wish to attend the AGM by proxy are required to complete and return the Revised Proxy Form, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy thereof, to the share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). In this case, the Original Proxy Form should NOT be returned.

(2)Shareholders who have correctly completed and duly returned the Original Proxy Form must pay attention to the followings:

(i)If the Revised Proxy Form is correctly completed and duly returned to less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be), then the Revised Proxy Form shall supersede and replace the Original Proxy Form previously returned by the Shareholder and will be deemed as the valid proxy form returned by the Shareholder.

(ii)If no Revised Proxy Form is completed and duly returned, or if the Revised Proxy Form is returned later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) or if the Revised Proxy Form is invalid for whatever reasons, then the Original Proxy Form will be deemed as the valid proxy form returned by the Shareholder, save and except for the said resolutions no. 2(d). The proxy of the Shareholder will be entitled to vote in accordance with the instruction given by the Shareholder or at his/her/its discretion on the said resolution no. 2(d).

(3)Shareholders are reminded that completion and delivery of the Original Proxy Form and/or the Revised Proxy Form will not prejudice the Shareholders from attending and voting at the AGM in person or at any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should they so wish and, in such event, the Original Proxy Form and/or the Revised Proxy Form shall be deemed to be revoked.

By order of the Board

China U-Ton Holdings Limited

Jiang Changqing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou and Mr. Chen Qizheng; the non-executive director is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.

Disclaimer

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 04:42:01 UTC
