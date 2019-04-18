China U Ton : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE NOTICE OF AGM AND PROXY FORM (in PDF)

For this reason, a revised form of proxy in the Chinese version (the "Revised Proxy Form") for the AGM will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") on Thursday, 18 April 2019. The Revised Proxy Form will also be published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) on Thursday, 18 April 2019.
The date, time and address for holding the AGM remain unchanged.
Shareholders must pay attention to the followings:
(1)Shareholders who have not completed and returned the Original Proxy Form and wish to attend the AGM by proxy are required to complete and return the Revised Proxy Form, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy thereof, to the share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). In this case, the Original Proxy Form should NOT be returned.
(2)Shareholders who have correctly completed and duly returned the Original Proxy Form must pay attention to the followings:
(i)If the Revised Proxy Form is correctly completed and duly returned to less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be), then the Revised Proxy Form shall supersede and replace the Original Proxy Form previously returned by the Shareholder and will be deemed as the valid proxy form returned by the Shareholder.
(ii)If no Revised Proxy Form is completed and duly returned, or if the Revised Proxy Form is returned later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) or if the Revised Proxy Form is invalid for whatever reasons, then the Original Proxy Form will be deemed as the valid proxy form returned by the Shareholder, save and except for the said resolutions no. 2(d). The proxy of the Shareholder will be entitled to vote in accordance with the instruction given by the Shareholder or at his/her/its discretion on the said resolution no. 2(d).