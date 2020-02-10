Log in
China U Ton : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING DATED 7 FEBRUARY 2020

02/10/2020 | 11:03pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 優 通 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE CIRCULAR

AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING DATED 7 FEBRUARY 2020

Reference is made to the circular of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 7 February 2020 (the "Circular") and the announcement of the Company relating to the notice of extraordinary general meeting dated 7 February 2020 (the "EGM Notice"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Circular.

The Company noted an inadvertent error on page EGM-1 of the Circular and page 1 of the EGM Notice (both in the English version) and wishes to clarify that the date of extraordinary general meeting of the Company should be held on Monday, 9 March 2020 instead of Monday, 9 March 2019.

Save for the aforesaid, all the information in the English version of the Circular and EGM Notice remains unchanged. The Chinese version of the Circular and EGM Notice remains unaffected.

This clarification announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Circular and EGM Notice, and in that connection the existing Circular and EGM Notice in the form as they are now will continue to be valid.

By order of the Board

China U-Ton Holdings Limited

Jiang Changqing

Director

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou, Mr. Chen Qizheng and Mr. Liu Zhen; the non-executive director is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.

Disclaimer

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 04:02:03 UTC
