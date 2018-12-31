China U Ton : COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF A SUBSIDIARY (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷ᎴஷછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF A SUBSIDIARY

References are made to, amongst others, the announcements of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 26 November 2017, 28 November 2017, 19 April 2018, 10 May 2018 and the circular (the "Circular") dated 24 April 2018 in relation to, among other things, the disposal of entire issued share capital of Good Pick Global Limited (the "Target Company"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless otherwise defined.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent for the Proposed Disposal had been fulfilled and the completion of the Proposed Disposal contemplated under the Disposal Agreement and Supplemental Agreement took place on 31 December 2018. Upon Completion, the Target Company and its subsidiaries, including Shijiazhuang Qiushi Communication Facilities Co., Ltd. are no longer subsidiaries of the Company.

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

