China U Ton : FURTHER UPDATE ON ARBITRATION

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 優 通 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

FURTHER UPDATE ON ARBITRATION

This announcement is made by China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis. Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 20 September 2018, 26 September 2018, 25 October 2018, 17 January 2019, 28 February 2019, 28 March 2019, 28 April 2019, 28 May 2019, 28 June 2019, 29 July 2019, 28 August 2019, 27 September 2019 and 28 October 2019 in relation to series of arbitrations lodged by Hebei Changtong against China Mobile Hebei with a total sum of approximately RMB324.66 million being claimed as at 28 October 2019 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements, unless the content requires otherwise.

Subsequent to the announcement of the Company dated 28 October 2019, no revised applications were submitted to the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Commission (石家莊仲裁委員會) and the other

arbitration commissions against China Mobile Hebei. As at the date of this announcement, Hebei Changtong has applied for the repayment of a total of approximately RMB324.66 million for all arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei.

Seventh Batch Arbitration Reward and Court Judgement

On 14 October 2019 and 30 October 2019, the Zhangjiakou Arbitration Commission (張家口仲 裁委員會) and the People's Court of Huailai County, Hebei Province (河北省懷來縣人民法院),

handed down their respective decisions in respect of several service agreements in the on-going arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei (the "Seventh Batch Arbitration Reward and Court Judgement"). Pursuant to the Seventh Batch Arbitration Reward and Court Judgement, China Mobile Hebei has been ordered to pay the sum of approximately RMB2.54 million to Hebei Changtong being part of the outstanding service fees and damages against China Mobile Hebei. It was also ordered that the claim regarding the repayment of the remaining unawarded amount of service fees and the other claims including the repayment of (1) the interest on the sum, and (2) the costs of the application for the arbitration proceedings would be subject to future decision(s) to be handed down by the arbitration commissions.