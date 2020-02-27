Log in
China U Ton : FURTHER UPDATE ON ARBITRATION

02/27/2020 | 11:08pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 優 通 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6168)

FURTHER UPDATE ON ARBITRATION

This announcement is made by China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis. Reference is made to the announcements of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 20 September 2018, 26 September 2018, 25 October 2018, 17 January 2019, 28 February 2019, 28 March 2019, 28 April 2019, 28 May 2019, 28 June 2019, 29 July 2019, 28 August 2019, 27 September 2019, 28 October 2019, 26 November 2019, 31 December 2019 and 31 January 2020 in relation to series of arbitrations lodged by Hebei Changtong against China Mobile Hebei with a total sum of approximately RMB324.66 million, being claimed as at 31 January 2020 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements, unless the content requires otherwise.

Subsequent to the announcement of the Company dated 31 January 2020, no revised applications were submitted to the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Commission (石家莊仲裁委員會) and the other

arbitration commissions against China Mobile Hebei. As at the date of this announcement, Hebei Changtong has applied for the repayment of a total of approximately RMB324.66 million for all arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei.

As at the date of this announcement, the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Commission and the other arbitration commissions have ordered China Mobile Hebei to repay a total of approximately RMB125.96 million including (1) service fees, (2) deposits paid by Hebei Changtong and (3) damages against China Mobile Hebei, in respect of the on-going arbitrations. The remaining unawarded amount of service fees would also be subject to future decision(s) to be handed down by the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Commission and the other arbitration commissions.

The Shijiazhuang Arbitration Commission and the other arbitration commissions may, from time to time, hand down further batches of decision in respect of the arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei and Hebei Changtong may submit further arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei seeking to recover, among others, its outstanding service fees. In view of the above, going forward, the Company will, on a monthly basis, keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors informed of any further material developments in connection with the on-going arbitrations and any further arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei by way of further announcement(s) in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

1

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

By Order of the Board

China U-Ton Holdings Limited

Jiang Changqing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou, Mr. Chen Qizheng and Mr. Liu Zhen; the non-executive director is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.

2

Disclaimer

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 04:07:06 UTC
