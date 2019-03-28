Log in
China U Ton : FURTHER UPDATE ON ARBITRATION (in PDF)

03/28/2019 | 11:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國優通控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

FURTHER UPDATE ON ARBITRATION

This announcement is made by China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis. Reference is made to the announcements of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 20 September 2018, 26 September 2018, 25 October 2018, 17 January 2019 and 28 February 2019 in relation to series of arbitrations lodged by Hebei Changtong against China Mobile Hebei with a total sum claimed, approximately RMB313.99 million, as at 28 February 2019 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements, unless the content requires otherwise.

Third Batch Arbitration Reward

On 1 March 2019 and 7 March 2019, the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Committee (石家莊仲裁委員會) handed down its decisions in respect of several service agreements in the on-going arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei (the "Third Batch Arbitration Reward").

Pursuant to the Third Batch Arbitration Reward, China Mobile Hebei has been ordered to pay the sum of approximately RMB16.45 million of service fees to Hebei Changtong. It was also ordered that the claim regarding the repayment of the remaining unawarded amount of service fees and the other claims including the repayment of (1) the interest on the sum, (2) the deposits paid by Hebei Changtong and (3) the costs of the application for the arbitration proceedings would be subject to future decision(s) to be handed down by the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Committee.

As at the date of this announcement, the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Committee has ordered China Mobile Hebei to repay a total of approximately RMB40.88 million in respect of the on-going arbitrations. The remaining unawarded amount of service fees would also be subject to future decision(s) to be handed down by the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Committee.

Subsequent to the announcement of the Company dated 28 February 2019, several additional and revised applications with a total sum claimed, approximately RMB6.66 million, were submitted to the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Commission against China Mobile Hebei. As at the date of this announcement, Hebei Changtong has applied for the repayment of a total of approximately RMB320.65 million for all arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei.

The Shijiazhuang Arbitration Commission may, from time to time, handed down further batches of decision in respect of the arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei and Hebei Changtong may submit further arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei seeking to recover, among others, its outstanding service fees. In view of the above, going forward, the Company will, on a monthly basis, keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors informed of any further material developments in connection with the on-going arbitrations and any further arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei by way of further announcement(s) in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise

caution when dealing in the Shares.

By Order of the Board

China U-Ton Holdings Limited

Jiang Changqing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou and Mr. Chen Qizheng; the non-executive director is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.

Disclaimer

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 15:25:03 UTC
