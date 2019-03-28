China U Ton : FURTHER UPDATE ON ARBITRATION (in PDF)

As at the date of this announcement, the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Committee has ordered China Mobile Hebei to repay a total of approximately RMB40.88 million in respect of the on-going arbitrations. The remaining unawarded amount of service fees would also be subject to future decision(s) to be handed down by the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Committee.
Subsequent to the announcement of the Company dated 28 February 2019, several additional and revised applications with a total sum claimed, approximately RMB6.66 million, were submitted to the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Commission against China Mobile Hebei. As at the date of this announcement, Hebei Changtong has applied for the repayment of a total of approximately RMB320.65 million for all arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei.
The Shijiazhuang Arbitration Commission may, from time to time, handed down further batches of decision in respect of the arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei and Hebei Changtong may submit further arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei seeking to recover, among others, its outstanding service fees. In view of the above, going forward, the Company will, on a monthly basis, keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors informed of any further material developments in connection with the on-going arbitrations and any further arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei by way of further announcement(s) in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou and Mr. Chen Qizheng; the non-executive director is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.