China U Ton : FURTHER UPDATE ON ARBITRATION (in PDF)

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國優通控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

FURTHER UPDATE ON ARBITRATION

This announcement is made by China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis. Reference is made to the announcements of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 20 September 2018, 26 September 2018, 25 October 2018, 17 January 2019 and 28 February 2019 in relation to series of arbitrations lodged by Hebei Changtong against China Mobile Hebei with a total sum claimed, approximately RMB313.99 million, as at 28 February 2019 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements, unless the content requires otherwise.

Third Batch Arbitration Reward

On 1 March 2019 and 7 March 2019, the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Committee (石家莊仲裁委員會) handed down its decisions in respect of several service agreements in the on-going arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei (the "Third Batch Arbitration Reward").

Pursuant to the Third Batch Arbitration Reward, China Mobile Hebei has been ordered to pay the sum of approximately RMB16.45 million of service fees to Hebei Changtong. It was also ordered that the claim regarding the repayment of the remaining unawarded amount of service fees and the other claims including the repayment of (1) the interest on the sum, (2) the deposits paid by Hebei Changtong and (3) the costs of the application for the arbitration proceedings would be subject to future decision(s) to be handed down by the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Committee.