China U Ton : INSIDE INFORMATION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING (in PDF)

07/17/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國優通控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

INSIDE INFORMATION

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

The announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Up to the date of this announcement, the Convertible Bond and Guaranteed Notes, which have matured, amount to an aggregate of US$18,000,000. Upon further discussion between the Company and the subscriber of the Convertible Bond and the Guaranteed Notes, a new repayment schedule has been formulated in relation to the repayment of the outstanding amount of the Convertible Bond and Guaranteed Notes.

As set out in the announcements of the Company during the period between 20 September 2018 and 28 June 2019, Hebei Changtong has lodged a series of arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei. As at the date of this announcement, the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Committee has granted orders in favour of Hebei Changtong against China Mobile Hebei to repay a total of approximately RMB104.6 million. Our Directors expect that further arbitration award will be granted from time to time in favour of Hebei Changtong and the repayment to be received under the arbitration awards will first be applied for the repayment of the outstanding amount of the Convertible Bond and Guaranteed Notes.

The Board was also informed by Mr. Jiang Changqing, the controlling shareholder of the Company, the chairman of the Board and the executive Director, that a total of 18,620,000 Shares previously charged by him have been sold by the chargee in July 2019 up to the date of this announcement.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

1

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 17 July 2019 pending the release of this announcement. The Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for resumption of trading in the shares with effect from 1:00 p.m. on 17 July 2019.

DEFINITIONS

Unless the context requires otherwise, the following words and phrases used in this announcement have the following meanings:

"Board"

"China Mobile Hebei"

"Company"

The board of Directors

China Mobile Group Hebei Co., Ltd. (中國移動通信集團河北有限公

  • )

China U-Ton Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the issued Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Convertible Bond"

"Director(s)"

"Hebei Changtong"

"Hong Kong"

"Listing Rules"

"Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

"Guaranteed Notes"

Hong Kong, 17 July 2019

the US$4,000,000 convertible bond

the director(s) of the Company

Hebei Changtong Communication Engineering Co. Ltd. (河北昌通通信 工程有限公司)

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

ordinary share(s) of nominal value of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

the US$10,000,000 guaranteed note and the US$4,000,000 guaranteed note

By Order of the Board

China U-Ton Holdings Limited

Jiang Changqing

Chairman and Executive Director

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou and Mr. Chen Qizheng; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.

2

Disclaimer

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 05:04:02 UTC
