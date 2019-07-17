China U Ton : INSIDE INFORMATION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國優通控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

INSIDE INFORMATION

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

The announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Up to the date of this announcement, the Convertible Bond and Guaranteed Notes, which have matured, amount to an aggregate of US$18,000,000. Upon further discussion between the Company and the subscriber of the Convertible Bond and the Guaranteed Notes, a new repayment schedule has been formulated in relation to the repayment of the outstanding amount of the Convertible Bond and Guaranteed Notes.

As set out in the announcements of the Company during the period between 20 September 2018 and 28 June 2019, Hebei Changtong has lodged a series of arbitrations against China Mobile Hebei. As at the date of this announcement, the Shijiazhuang Arbitration Committee has granted orders in favour of Hebei Changtong against China Mobile Hebei to repay a total of approximately RMB104.6 million. Our Directors expect that further arbitration award will be granted from time to time in favour of Hebei Changtong and the repayment to be received under the arbitration awards will first be applied for the repayment of the outstanding amount of the Convertible Bond and Guaranteed Notes.

The Board was also informed by Mr. Jiang Changqing, the controlling shareholder of the Company, the chairman of the Board and the executive Director, that a total of 18,620,000 Shares previously charged by him have been sold by the chargee in July 2019 up to the date of this announcement.

