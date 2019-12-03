Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China U Ton : Klobuchar Leads Letter Expressing Concern that the Newly Proposed Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) Blending Targets Will Be Undermined by Continued Abuse of ‘Hardship' Waivers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 08:43pm EST

Klobuchar has spent months calling for an end to the harm caused by abuse of hardship waivers

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) led a public comment letter last week to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler expressing concern over the proposed supplemental rule establishing the Renewable Fuel Standard's (RFS) 2020 Renewable Volume Obligations and 2021 Biomass-Based Diesel Volumes. The RFS has proven critical to strengthening states' rural and agricultural economies while also helping to ensure a clean energy future. The senators argued that the proposed rule-which determines how much biofuel is required to be blended into our transportation fuel supply on an annual basis-fails to adequately account for the waivers, including those given to big oil companies. Since 2016, the Administration has granted 85 small refinery exemptions (SREs), effectively waiving over 4 billion gallons of biofuels.

Klobuchar was joined on the letter by Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), and Tina Smith (D-MN).

'The biofuel industry supports hundreds of thousands of rural jobs across the country. This Administration's failure to uphold the RFS has already led to the closure or idling of more than 35 ethanol and biodiesel plants, leaving rural America further behind. To ensure certainty to the marketplace and uphold Congressional intent of the RFS, we encourage the Administration to properly account for waived gallons by using the three-year rolling average of actual SREs and to increase advanced biofuel volumes for the 2020 compliance year. Our environment, farmers, and rural communities depend on this corrective action,' the senators wrote.

For years, Klobuchar has also been a leader in the fight to strengthen the RFS to support American jobs and decrease dependence on foreign oil. Klobuchar has led several letters urging the Administration to cease issuing small refinery waivers and reject changes to the RFS that would upend stability and predictability for small businesses and rural communities. In October, Klobuchar sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue asking the agency to document the impact of small refinery waivers on farm income, commodity prices, and renewable fuel usage.

The full text of the letter can be found below:

Dear Administrator Wheeler:

We write to comment on the proposed supplemental rule establishing the Renewable Fuel Standard's (RFS) 2020 Renewable Volume Obligations and 2021 Biomass-Based Diesel Volumes. The RFS has proven critical to all of our states in strengthening rural and agricultural economies while helping to ensure a clean energy future. That is why we are concerned that the proposed rule fails to respond adequately to the concerns that have been raised by biofuel producers and others in rural America that depend on certainty in the marketplace.

The proposed rule determines how much biofuel is required to be blended into our transportation fuel supply on an annual basis. While we appreciate the EPA's modest increase of total renewable fuel volumes from previous years, this proposed rule fails to assure renewable fuel producers that the proposed blending targets will not be undermined by the approval of future SREs.

The EPA has asserted publicly that 15 billion gallons of conventional biofuel will be required for the 2020 year, yet these proposed volumes fail to account for the expanded use of small refinery exemptions (SREs) retroactively granted by the agency. Since 2016, the Administration has granted 85 SREs, effectively waiving over 4 billion gallons of demand for biofuels.

Over the last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has reduced its estimates for corn used in ethanol by nearly 229 million bushels. Our farmers are already struggling due to low prices, uncertainty with access to export markets, and erratic weather events that have caused planting and harvest delays and yield losses. The continued abuse of SREs is contributing to the declining economic conditions in rural America.

On October 15, 2019, the EPA announced the details of a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking. These highly anticipated details fell short of the solution to properly account for waived gallons that was originally promised by the President on October 4, 2019. The proposed supplemental rule fails to account for actual waived gallons by instead using a three-year rolling average of volumes that the Department of Energy recommends. The EPA has continually exceeded the DOE's recommendations on waived gallons and there is no guarantee that this proposed rule will reopen biofuel plants and restore integrity to the program.

The biofuel industry supports hundreds of thousands of rural jobs across the country. This Administration's failure to uphold the RFS has already led to the closure or idling of more than 35 ethanol and biodiesel plants, leaving rural America further behind. To ensure certainty to the marketplace and uphold Congressional intent of the RFS, we encourage the Administration to properly account for waived gallons by using the three-year rolling average of actual SREs and to increase advanced biofuel volumes for the 2020 compliance year. Our environment, farmers, and rural communities depend on this corrective action.

Thank you for your consideration of our comments.

Sincerely,

###

Disclaimer

Amy Klobuchar published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 01:42:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:37pMANILA WATER : Duterte slams water concessionaires
AQ
09:35pSEC Names Paul Munter as Deputy Chief Accountant
NE
09:33pCOUNTRY GARDEN : Monthly return for the month ended 30 november 2019
PU
09:33pSouth Korea court upholds $873-million antitrust penalty for Qualcomm
RE
09:30pSEC Names John Vanosdall as Deputy Chief Accountant
NE
09:28pTASMAN RESOURCES : EdenCrete Products Approved by Vermont Transportation
PU
09:20pTrump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
RE
09:20pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Goviex Uranium Permitted to Produce in Africa
AW
09:19pHYUNDAI MOTOR : South Korea's Hyundai Motor unveils plan to invest $52 billion over six years
RE
09:17pA Chinese Enterprise Ushers in an Age of Global Sharing Economy as ToJoy Launches its EMEA East Headquarters
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. HAS NOT RULED OUT IMPOSING TARIFFS ON IMPORTED AUTOS: Commerce chief
4ALPHABET : Proper U.S.-China trade deal more important than timing - U.S. Commerce chief
5ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. : ONEMAIN FINANCIAL : Names New General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group