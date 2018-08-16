China U Ton : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷ᎴஷછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6168)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of China U-Ton Holdings Limited ("Company") will be held at 10:30 a.m. on 5 September 2018 (Wednesday) at Room 2404, 24/F, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT

(a) the warrant placing agreement dated 24 May 2018 (the ''Warrant Placing Agreement'') entered into between the Company as issuer and Riches Depot Securities Co., Limited as placing agent (the ''Placing Agent''), pursuant to which the Placing Agent has agreed to place, on a best effort basis, subject to the fulfilment of certain terms and conditions as set out in the Placing Agreement, to not less than six placees, to subscribe for up to a maximum of 377,600,000 warrants (the ''Warrants'') at the issue price of HK$0.22 per Warrant (a copy of the Warrant Placing Agreement and the draft instrument have been marked ''A'' and ''B'' respectively and initialed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose) be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed;

(b) the creation and issue of the Warrants by the Company in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Warrant Placing Agreement be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed;

(c) the directors of the Company be and are hereby granted a specific mandate for the allotment and issue of up to a maximum number of 377,600,000 new ordinary shares of HK$0.22 each in the share capital of the Company (the ''Warrant Share(s)'') credited as fully paid at the initial subscription price of HK$1.35 per Warrant Share (subject to adjustment and the terms and conditions as set out in the draft instrument), which may fall to be allotted and issued upon the exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants; and

(d) any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things

(including, without limitation, signing, executing (under hand or under seal), perfecting and delivery of all agreements, documents and instruments) which are in his opinion necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to implement or to give effect to the terms of the Warrant Placing Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and all other matters incidental thereto or in connection therewith and to agree to and make such variation, amendment and waiver of any of the matters relating thereto or in connection therewith.''

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board China U-Ton Holdings Limited

Jiang Changqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 August 2018

Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: Room 2404, 24/F,

Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Notes:

1. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting may appoint another person as his proxy to attend and to vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

2. All resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting will be taken by way of poll pursuant to the Listing Rules and the results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.

3. Where there are joint registered holders of any share of the Company, any one such person may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. The vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

4. In order to be valid, the form of proxy duly completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof must be delivered to the office of the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

5. A form of proxy for use at the meeting is being despatched to the shareholders of the Company together with a copy of this notice.