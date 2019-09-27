China U Ton : PLACING OF UNLISTED WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE - EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 優 通 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

PLACING OF UNLISTED WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE -

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

Reference is made to the announcement of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 31 May 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 2 July 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the placing of unlisted warrants under specific mandate. Unless otherwise specified, all capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Circular.

Pursuant to the Warrant Placing Agreement, if any of the conditions precedent is not fulfilled by 5:00 p.m. on 30 September 2019 (or such other date as agreed between the Company and the Placing Agent in writing), the Warrant Placing Agreement shall forthwith cease and terminate and neither the Company nor the Placing Agent shall have any claim against each other, save for any antecedent breaches. As additional time is required for the fulfilment of the conditions precedent, the Company and the Placing Agent agreed in writing to further extend the long stop date to 31 October 2019 (or such later date as may be agreed by the parties in writing). Save for the above amendment, all other terms and conditions of the Warrant Placing Agreement shall remain in full force and effect.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that the completion of the Warrant Placing is subject to fulfilment or waiver (as the case may be) of the conditions precedent under the Warrant Placing Agreement. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

By Order of the Board

China U-Ton Holdings Limited

Jiang Changqing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou and Mr. Chen Qizheng; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.