Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China U Ton : PLACING OF UNLISTED WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE - EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 優 通 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

PLACING OF UNLISTED WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE -

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

Reference is made to the announcement of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 31 May 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 2 July 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the placing of unlisted warrants under specific mandate. Unless otherwise specified, all capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Circular.

Pursuant to the Warrant Placing Agreement, if any of the conditions precedent is not fulfilled by 5:00 p.m. on 30 September 2019 (or such other date as agreed between the Company and the Placing Agent in writing), the Warrant Placing Agreement shall forthwith cease and terminate and neither the Company nor the Placing Agent shall have any claim against each other, save for any antecedent breaches. As additional time is required for the fulfilment of the conditions precedent, the Company and the Placing Agent agreed in writing to further extend the long stop date to 31 October 2019 (or such later date as may be agreed by the parties in writing). Save for the above amendment, all other terms and conditions of the Warrant Placing Agreement shall remain in full force and effect.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that the completion of the Warrant Placing is subject to fulfilment or waiver (as the case may be) of the conditions precedent under the Warrant Placing Agreement. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

By Order of the Board

China U-Ton Holdings Limited

Jiang Changqing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou and Mr. Chen Qizheng; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.

Disclaimer

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 09:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38aKWAN ON : Supplemental and clarification announcement in relation to the discloseable and connected transaction at subsidiary level - acquisition of the entire issued shares of the project company
PU
05:38aCHINA DATANG RENEWABLE POWER : Announcement - public issue of corporate bonds
PU
05:38aBIOTAGE : Two New Methods for Extraction of a Steroid Hormone Panel from Human Urine
PU
05:38aCHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of the 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")
PU
05:38aS CULTURE INTERNATIONAL : Sfc announcement - high concentration of shareholding
PU
05:33aCHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of the 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")
PU
05:33aFUNCOM N : announces mounts are finally coming to Conan Exiles
PU
05:33aSHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Proxy Form for the H Class Meeting
PU
05:33aCAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : acquires 100% of Enersol, Canadian distributor of humidification systems
PU
05:33aGLORIOUS PROPERTY : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
2BMW AG : BMW not interested in settling EU cartel investigations - WirtschaftsWoche
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts 600 staff in Denmark and Germany
4ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
5PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group