China U Ton : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON TUESDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2019

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國優通控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON TUESDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2019

The board of directors ("Directors") of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the resolutions proposed were duly passed by the Shareholders at the EGM.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of extraordinary general meeting ("EGM Notice") of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 19 September 2019. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the EGM Notice. At the EGM of the Company held on Tuesday, 8 October 2019, the proposed resolutions as set out in the EGM Notice are taken by poll.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 2,107,759,943 Shares. As at the date of the EGM, Vendors and their associates, holding a total of 21,414,555 Shares which represented approximately 1.02% of the issued Shares, were materially interested in all the resolutions put forward at the EGM and have abstained from voting on the resolutions at the EGM. Accordingly, the number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM was 2,086,345,388 Shares (representing approximately 98.98% of the issued Shares). Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. The total number of issued Shares held by the Shareholders or their proxies who have attended the EGM and are entitled to vote is 590,817,600 Shares, representing approximately 28.03% of the total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of this announcement.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The ordinary resolutions were duly passed and details of the poll results are as follows: