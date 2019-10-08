China U Ton : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON TUESDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2019

Log in
POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON TUESDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2019

10/08/2019 | 06:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國優通控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON TUESDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2019

The board of directors ("Directors") of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the resolutions proposed were duly passed by the Shareholders at the EGM.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of extraordinary general meeting ("EGM Notice") of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 19 September 2019. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the EGM Notice. At the EGM of the Company held on Tuesday, 8 October 2019, the proposed resolutions as set out in the EGM Notice are taken by poll.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 2,107,759,943 Shares. As at the date of the EGM, Vendors and their associates, holding a total of 21,414,555 Shares which represented approximately 1.02% of the issued Shares, were materially interested in all the resolutions put forward at the EGM and have abstained from voting on the resolutions at the EGM. Accordingly, the number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM was 2,086,345,388 Shares (representing approximately 98.98% of the issued Shares). Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. The total number of issued Shares held by the Shareholders or their proxies who have attended the EGM and are entitled to vote is 590,817,600 Shares, representing approximately 28.03% of the total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of this announcement.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The ordinary resolutions were duly passed and details of the poll results are as follows:

1

Number of votes cast and

approximate percentage of

Ordinary resolutions

total number of votes cast

For

Against

Number of Shares

Number of Shares

(Approximate %)

(Approximate %)

1. the issue of the consideration shares (i.e.

590,817,600

0

334,913,945 new Shares) by the Company (the

100%

0%

"2018 Consideration Shares") pursuant to

the fulfillment of the performance guarantee

as stated in the share purchase agreement

(the

"Share Purchase Agreement") dated 20 October

2017 entered into between Universal Greatwall

Limited (環球長城有限公司) (being an indirect

wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company)

(the "Purchaser"), Beijing Xingyun Venture

Capital Co., Ltd.* (北京星雲創業投資有限公

) ("Beijing Xingyun"), Mr. Cheng Datong

(

大同) ("Mr. Cheng") and Mr. Li Zhangqing

(

占清) ("Mr. Li") (together with Mr. Cheng and

Beijing Xingyun, the "Vendors") in respect of the

sale of 51% equity interest in Beijing Yourui Jiahe

Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.* (北京優瑞嘉和

電子科技有限公司), be and are hereby approved

and confirmed in all respects;

2. the directors of the Company or a committee

590,817,600

0

thereof be and is hereby specifically authorized to

100%

0%

allot and issue the 2018 Consideration Shares in

accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase

Agreement; and

3. any one director of the Company be and is hereby

590,817,600

0

authorised to do all such acts and things (including,

100%

0%

without limitation, signing, executing (under

hand or under seal), perfecting and delivery of all

agreements, documents and instruments) which

are in his opinion necessary, appropriate, desirable

or expedient to implement or to give effect to the

issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares and all

other matters incidental thereto or in connection

therewith and to agree to and make such variation,

amendment and waiver of any of the matters

relating thereto or in connection therewith."

By Order of the Board

China U-Ton Holdings Limited

Chan Oi Chong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 8 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou and Mr. Chen Qizheng; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.

2

Disclaimer

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 10:09:05 UTC
