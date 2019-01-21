Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China U Ton : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 12:29am EST

China U-Ton HoldingsLimited ʕ਷ᎴஷછٰϞࠢʮ̡

໨ԫึ౤Τ։ࡰึᔖᛆᇍఖ

Terms of reference of

the Nomination Committee of the Board of DirectorsChina U-Ton HoldingsLimited ʕ਷ᎴஷછٰϞࠢʮ̡

("Company" and "͉ʮ̡")Terms of reference of the Nomination Committee ("Committee")

of the Board of Directors ("Board") of the Company ͉ʮ̡໨ԫึ ("໨ԫึ") ౤Τ։ࡰึ ("։ࡰึ")

ᔖᛆᇍఖ

€ʕ˖͉މᔕᙇᇃdසԶਞϽ͜

These terms of reference were approved and adopted by the resolutions of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") passed on 27 May 2012 and amended on 1 August 2014 and 18 January 2019.

͉ᔖᛆᇍఖ׵ 2012 ϋ 5 ˜ 27 ˚͉͟ʮ̡໨ ԫึ€˜໨ԫึ™ஷཀӔᙄࣩҭࡘʿમॶdԨ ׵ 2014 ϋ 8 ˜ 1 ˚ʿ 2019 ϋ 1 ˜ 18 ˚ආБࡌ ࠈf

ϓࡰ

1.1 Members of the Committee shall be

։ࡰึϓࡰ͟໨ԫึ੽໨ԫʕܿ፯d։ࡰึ

appointed by the Board from amongst

ɛᅰ௰ˇɧΤdϾɽ௅΅ʘϓࡰ඲މ͉ʮ̡

the directors of the Company and shall

ٙዹͭڢੂБ໨ԫf

consist of not less than three members

and a majority of whom shall be

independent non-executive directors.

1.2 The chairman of the Committee shall

։ࡰึ˴ࢩ͟໨ԫึ։΂Ԩ͟໨ԫึ˴ࢩא

be appointed by the Board and shall be

ዹͭڢੂБ໨ԫዄ΂f

chairman of the Board or an independent

non-executive director.

͉ʮ̡ٙʮ̡।ࣣމ։ࡰึٙ।ࣣf

1.3 The company secretary of the Company shall be the secretary of the Committee.

1.

Membership

1.4 The appointment of the members and secretary of the Committee may be revoked, or additional members may be appointed to the Committee by separate resolutions passed by the Board and by the Committee.

຾໨ԫึʿ։ࡰึʱйஷཀӔᙄd˙̙։΂ ᕘ̮ٙ։ࡰึϓࡰeһಁאᇦе։ࡰึٙϓ ࡰא।ࣣf

2.

Proceedings of the Committee

2.1 Notice:

ึᙄ೻ҏ

ึᙄஷٝj

(a)Unless otherwise agreed by all the Committee members, a meeting shall be called by at least seven days' notice.

(a) ৰڢ։ࡰึΌ᜗ϓࡰΝจd։ࡰึٙึ ᙄஷٝಂdʔᏐˇ׵ɖ˂f

(b) A Committee member may and, on the request of a Committee member, the secretary to the Committee shall, at any time summon a Committee meeting. Notice shall be given to each Committee member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by email or by facsimile transmission at the telephone or facsimile or address or email address from time to time notified to the secretary by such Committee member or in such other manner as the Committee members may from time to time determine.

  • (b) ΂ О ։ ࡰ ึ ϓ ࡰ א ։ ࡰ ึ । ࣣ€Ꮠ ։ ࡰ ึϓࡰٙሗӋ̙ࣛ׵΂Оࣛࡉ̜ණ։ ࡰึึᙄf̜කึᙄஷѓ̀඲ፋԒ˸ɹ ᎘ א ˸ ࣣ ࠦ Җ όe א ˸ ཥ ༑e ཥ ɿ ඉ ΁eෂॆאՉ˼։ࡰึϓࡰʔࣛᙄ֛ٙ ˙ ό ೯ ̈ ʚ ΢ ։ ࡰ ึ ϓ ࡰ€˸ ༈ ϓ ࡰ ௰ ܝஷٝ।ࣣٙཥ༑໮ᇁeෂॆ໮ᇁeή ѧאཥɿඉᇌήѧމࡘf

    (c)Any notice given orally shall be confirmed in writing as soon as practicable and before the meeting.

  • (c) ɹ᎘ึᙄஷٝᏐኋҞ€ʿίึᙄ̜කۃ ˸ࣣࠦ˙όᆽྼf

(d) Notice of meeting shall state the time and place of the meeting and shall be accompanied by an agenda together with other documents which may be required to be considered by the members of the Committee for the purposes of the meeting.

(d) ึᙄஷѓ̀඲Ⴍ׼කึͦٙeකึࣛ ගeήᓃeᙄ೻ʿᎇڝϞᗫ˖΁ʚ΢ϓ ࡰਞቡf

  • 2.2 Quorum: The quorum of the Committee meeting shall be two members of the Committee.

    ج֛ɛᅰj ึᙄج֛ɛᅰމՇЗϓࡰf

  • 2.3 Frequency: Meetings shall be held at least once a year

කึϣᅰj ӊϋ௰ˇකึɓϣf

3. Written resolutions

3.1 Written resolutions may be passed by all

Committee members in writing.

ࣣࠦӔᙄ

։ࡰึϓࡰ̙˸ࣣࠦӔᙄ˙όஷཀ΂ОӔ ᙄdઓϞᗫࣣࠦӔᙄ̀඲͟הϞ։ࡰึϓࡰ ᖦοΝจf

4.

Alternate Committee members

4.1 A Committee member may not appoint any alternate.

։΂˾ڌ

։ࡰึϓࡰʔঐ։΂˾ڌf

5.

Authority of the Committee

5.1 T h e C o m m i t t e e m a y e x e r c i s e t h e following powers:

։ࡰึٙᛆɢ

։ࡰึ̙˸БԴ˸ɨᛆɢj

(a)

to seek any information it requires

ࠅӋ͉ʮ̡ʿՉ΂Оڝ᙮ʮ̡€Υ၈˜͉

from any employee of the Company

ණྠ ™ٙ ΂ О ྇ ࡰ ʿ ਖ਼ ุ ᚥ ਪ Σ ։ ࡰ

and its subsidiaries (together, the

ึ౤ԶՉމੂБՉᔖபϾცࠅٙ΂О༟

" Group ") and any professional

ࣘdԨΣ։ࡰึ౤ʹజѓëࢩ։ࡰึ

advisers in order to perform its

ึᙄʿ౤Զהც༟ࣘʿ༆ഈ։ࡰึ౤̈

duties, to require any of them to

ٙϞᗫਪᕚi

prepare and submit reports and to

attend Committee meetings and to

supply information and address the

questions raised by the Committee;

(a)

(b)to review the performance of the directors and the independence of independent non-executive directors in relation to their appointment or reappointment as directors;

(b) ఱ໨ԫٙ։΂אࠠอ։΂d൙ᄲϞᗫ໨ ԫٙڌତʿϞᗫዹͭڢੂБ໨ԫٙዹͭ ׌i

(c) to obtain, at the Company's expenses, outside legal or other independent professional advice on or assistance to any matters within these terms of reference, including the advice of independent human resource consultancy firm or other independent professionals, and to secure the attendanceof outsiders with relevant experience and expertise at its meetings if it considers this necessary. The Committee shall have full authority to commission any search (including without limitation litigation, bankruptcy and credit searches), report, surveyor open recruitment which it deems necessary to help it fulfill its duties and should be provided with sufficient resources to discharge its duties;

  • (c) ܲ๫Չᔖᛆᇍఖఱ޴ᗫԫධΣ̮ޢరӋ ج ܛ א Չ ˼ ዹ ͭ ਖ਼ ุ จ Ԉ€̍ ܼ ዹ ͭ ٙ ɛɢ༟๕ᚥਪʮ̡אՉ˼ዹͭਖ਼ุɛ ɻ f ν ։ ࡰ ึ ც ࠅd ̙ ᒗ ሗ Ո ௪ ޴ ᗫ ຾᜕ʿਖ਼ุʑঐ̮ٙޢɛɻ̈ࢩ։ࡰึ ึᙄf։ࡰึϞᛆආБՉႩމቇ຅ٙሜ ݟ€ ̍ ܼ Ш ʔ ࠢ ׵ ൡ த e ॎ ପ ʿ ڦ ᚑ ݟ ̅eజѓאʮකᅄ෍ʿ՟੻̂ԑ༟๕ ˸ᄵБՉᔖபfۃࠑ൬͜ѩ͉͟ʮ̡ו ዄi

    (d)to review annually these terms of reference and their effectiveness in the discharge of its duties and to make recommendation to the Board any changes it considers necessary; and

  • (d) ࿁͉ᔖᛆᇍఖʿᄵБՉᔖᛆٙϞࣖ׌Ъ ӊϋɓϣٙᏨীԨΣ໨ԫึ౤̈ՉႩމ ඲ࠅٙࡌࠈܔᙄiʿ

Disclaimer

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 05:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28aBANK OF SHARJAH P J S C : NBS Resumption
AQ
01:27aCASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : Agrees to Sell Six Hypermarkets for EUR100.5 Million
DJ
01:24aSAFAT GLOBAL KSC : Deal to help young Bahrainis
AQ
01:24aARAB BANKING : Bank ABC named best trade finance provider in Bahrain
AQ
01:24aWARBA BANK : AUB planning to sell stake in investment firm
AQ
01:21aGREENFIELDS PETROLEUM : to obtain new rig for operation in Azerbaijan
AQ
01:21aGREENFIELDS PETROLEUM : to upgrade 3 platforms at Azerbaijan's Bahar-Gum Deniz
AQ
01:19aSHOWA DENKO K K : SDK's 3.5-inch Media Now Used in World's-Largest-Capacity 16TB HDD
AQ
01:19aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE KSC : “Global Finance” Awards KFH “Best Trade Finance Provider” in Kuwait
PU
01:17aEASYJET : set to reveal first quarter results after rival's profit warning
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises to 2019 highs on strong China demand despite economic slowdown
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : denies media report on accord to extract lithium
3Oil rises to 2019 highs on strong China demand despite economic slowdown
4Detained ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn offers stock, passports for bail
5BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : Western Australia claims BHP owes up to $215 million in underpaid iron ore royalties
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.