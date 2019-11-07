Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China, US Agree to Lift Existing Tariffs in Tranches -China Commerce Ministry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 03:15am EST

BEIJING--Beijing and Washington have agreed to remove existing tariffs in tranches, China's Commerce Ministry said Thursday.

"This is what [the two sides] agreed on following careful and constructive negotiations over the past two weeks," ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a routine briefing.

If a phase-one deal is signed, China and the U.S. should remove the tariffs at the same time and by the same amount, Mr. Gao said, adding that it was an important condition for a deal.

He didn't give any information on when and where a deal could be signed.

"The trade war started with increasing tariffs and should end in removing all tariffs," Mr. Gao said.

Removing all existing tariffs has always been Beijing's bottom line to reach a trade deal with Washington. The U.S. has for months balked at scrapping all tariffs, aiming to keep at least some in place as a way to pressure China.

--Grace Zhu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aAUSTRALIAN PCI® : Construction decline eases as house building approaches stability
PU
03:25aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Joint Statement Of Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan, The United States, And The World Bank
PU
03:17aChina says have agreed with US to cancel tariffs in different phases
RE
03:16aOil rebounds on fresh hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15aOil rebounds on fresh hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
03:15aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Retail trade - September 2019
PU
03:15aChina, US Agree to Lift Existing Tariffs in Tranches -China Commerce Ministry
DJ
03:12aChina says have agreed with U.S. to cancel tariffs in different phases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : cautions about tougher 2020 after beating fourth-quarter forecasts
3MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
4MIDEA GROUP CO LTD : GRAPHIC: Foreign holdings of China equities at record
5China mobile payment giants Alipay, WeChat open to international cards

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group