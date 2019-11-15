Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Unienergy : EXTENSION OF TIME FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 04:15am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTHERN ENERGY HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

南 方 能 源 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1573)

Extension of Time for Appointment of

Independent Non-executive Directors

References are made to the announcements of Southern Energy Holdings Group Limited (the "Company") dated 15 August 2019, 31 October 2019 and 1 November 2019. On 15 August 2019, the Company announced that Mr. Fu Lui ("Mr. Fu") resigned as an independent non-executive Director ("INED") and chairman of the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") with effect from 15 August 2019. On 31 October 2019, the Company further announced that Mr. Lee Cheuk Yin Dannis ("Mr. Lee") resigned as an INED and a member of each of the Audit Committee, the remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee") and the nomination committee of the Company with effect from 31 October 2019.

Following the resignation of Mr. Fu and Mr. Lee, the number of INEDs is less than three and representing less than one-third of the board of directors of the Company, and the Company therefore fails to meet the requirements under Rules 3.10 and 3.10A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules"). In addition, the Company also fails to meet

  1. the composition and chairman requirements of the Audit Committee under Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules; and
  2. the composition requirement of the Remuneration Committee under Rule 3.25 of the Listing Rules.

As required under Rules 3.11 and 3.23 of the Listing Rules, the Company should appoint sufficient number of INEDs and make appropriate appointment to the Audit Committee within three months after failing to meet the requirements under Rules 3.10, 3.10A and 3.21 of the Listing Rules, which is by 15 November 2019. Furthermore, the Company is also required under Rule 3.27 of the Listing Rules that it should make appropriate appointment to the Remuneration Committee within three months after failing to meet the requirement under Rule 3.25 of the Listing Rules, which is by 30 January 2020.

− 1 −

The Company has been actively looking for suitable independent non-executive directors from its resources with the following criteria since August 2019: (1) financial and accounting background and experience; (2) experience in handling short-selling reports; and (3) experience in leading a forensic investigation. Potential candidates with such background and experience are not easy to be identified given that the Company has made its best endeavour to do so. As the Company requires more time to identify the suitable candidates, an application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict compliance with Rules 3.10, 3.10A and 3.21 of the Listing Rules and an extension of time for a period of three months from 15 November 2019 to 15 February 2020 for filling the vacancies of INEDs and the chairman/member of the Audit Committee, and such waiver application is under process as at the date of this announcement.

The Company will use its best endeavour to identify and appoint the new INEDs and chairman/member of the Audit Committee within the extended period and will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

SOUTHERN ENERGY HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

Xu Bo

Chairman

Guiyang, People's Republic of China

15 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Bo, Mr. Huang Youjun and Mr. Xiao Zhijun; and the independent non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Jiang Chenglin.

− 2 −

Disclaimer

China Unienergy Group Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 09:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aRussian travel agency Intourist plans IPO after shareholder change
RE
04:44aUsain Bolt brings his e-scooter to Japan despite regulatory road bumps
RE
04:40aItaly to press ahead with web tax despite U.S. warning - deputy minister
RE
04:31aAirAsia to sell tickets on other airlines as part of online push
RE
04:27aU.S. AND CHINA 'GETTING CLOSE' TO TRADE DEAL : White House economic adviser
RE
04:24aJIANGSU EXPRESSWAY : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
PU
04:23aU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, protests leave scars
RE
04:21aU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, protests leave scars
RE
04:19aINTERNATIONAL GREEN FINANCE CONFERENCE : environmental sustainability is also a responsibility of the financial intermediary system
PU
04:17aOil rises amid optimism over OPEC supply cuts, hopes on U.S.-China trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
2U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
5Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group