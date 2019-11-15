China Unienergy : EXTENSION OF TIME FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTHERN ENERGY HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

南 方 能 源 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1573)

Extension of Time for Appointment of

Independent Non-executive Directors

References are made to the announcements of Southern Energy Holdings Group Limited (the "Company") dated 15 August 2019, 31 October 2019 and 1 November 2019. On 15 August 2019, the Company announced that Mr. Fu Lui ("Mr. Fu") resigned as an independent non-executive Director ("INED") and chairman of the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") with effect from 15 August 2019. On 31 October 2019, the Company further announced that Mr. Lee Cheuk Yin Dannis ("Mr. Lee") resigned as an INED and a member of each of the Audit Committee, the remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee") and the nomination committee of the Company with effect from 31 October 2019.

Following the resignation of Mr. Fu and Mr. Lee, the number of INEDs is less than three and representing less than one-third of the board of directors of the Company, and the Company therefore fails to meet the requirements under Rules 3.10 and 3.10A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules"). In addition, the Company also fails to meet

the composition and chairman requirements of the Audit Committee under Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules; and the composition requirement of the Remuneration Committee under Rule 3.25 of the Listing Rules.

As required under Rules 3.11 and 3.23 of the Listing Rules, the Company should appoint sufficient number of INEDs and make appropriate appointment to the Audit Committee within three months after failing to meet the requirements under Rules 3.10, 3.10A and 3.21 of the Listing Rules, which is by 15 November 2019. Furthermore, the Company is also required under Rule 3.27 of the Listing Rules that it should make appropriate appointment to the Remuneration Committee within three months after failing to meet the requirement under Rule 3.25 of the Listing Rules, which is by 30 January 2020.