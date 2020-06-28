Log in
News : Companies

China UnionPay sees more payments during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

06/28/2020 | 07:34am EDT

BEIJING - Chinese card payment giant China UnionPay saw increased payments during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday that ended on June 27, the national bank card association said on June 28.

Payments over the China UnionPay network reached 952.1 billion yuan (about $135 billion), up 3.6 percent compared with the holiday last year.

China UnionPay is the country's largest bank card payment processor, and UnionPay cards are accepted in more than 170 countries and regions around the world.

Transactions over its network reached 189.4 trillion yuan in 2019, up 54.3 percent year-on-year.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 28 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2020 11:33:06 UTC
