China Urges Key Industries to Return to Work

BEIJING--The Chinese government Tuesday asked key industries related to the national economy and the people's livelihood to resume work immediately, which had been shuttered after Beijing extended the Lunar New Year holiday to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

China's current production of masks is at 76% of total capacity, Cong Liang, secretary general of the National Development and Reform Commission told reporters at a briefing.

"There are still a quarter of mask companies that have not resumed work yet," Ou Xiaoli, a director of social development at the commission said.

The official said that the government would help companies in the key industries to solve production problems, help them achieve full load and encourage them to operate 24 hours a day.

So far, grain production and processing is at 94.6% of total capacity, while coal mining was at 57.8% of total capacity, the official said.

Concerns over the spread of the epidemic due to the resumption of work was more, especially in provinces with large population movements, He Qinghua, an official with the National Health Commission said at the same briefing. He pointed out that the overall epidemic situation in provinces other than Hubei had shown a downward trend.

The officials said that they believed that factories would accelerate the resumption of work and production with the easing of the epidemic situation. The demand in the labor market would expand simultaneously, they said.

