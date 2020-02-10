Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Urges Key Industries to Return to Work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 11:53pm EST

BEIJING--The Chinese government Tuesday asked key industries related to the national economy and the people's livelihood to resume work immediately, which had been shuttered after Beijing extended the Lunar New Year holiday to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

China's current production of masks is at 76% of total capacity, Cong Liang, secretary general of the National Development and Reform Commission told reporters at a briefing.

"There are still a quarter of mask companies that have not resumed work yet," Ou Xiaoli, a director of social development at the commission said.

The official said that the government would help companies in the key industries to solve production problems, help them achieve full load and encourage them to operate 24 hours a day.

So far, grain production and processing is at 94.6% of total capacity, while coal mining was at 57.8% of total capacity, the official said.

Concerns over the spread of the epidemic due to the resumption of work was more, especially in provinces with large population movements, He Qinghua, an official with the National Health Commission said at the same briefing. He pointed out that the overall epidemic situation in provinces other than Hubei had shown a downward trend.

The officials said that they believed that factories would accelerate the resumption of work and production with the easing of the epidemic situation. The demand in the labor market would expand simultaneously, they said.

--Bingyan Wang

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:57aWorld Bank not considering new China loans to fight coronavirus, president says
RE
12:57aWorld Bank not considering new China loans to fight coronavirus, president says
RE
12:45aOil rebounds amid broad market recovery; investors still wary
RE
12:33aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : China vows efforts to keep grain output stable in 2020
PU
12:30aChina firms cut staff on virus outbreak as Xi vows no large-scale layoffs
RE
12:28aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Laos in Top 20 Fastest Growing Tourism Destinations
PU
12:26aChina's first quarter smartphone sales may halve due to coronavirus - analysts
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aChina firms cut staff on virus outbreak as Xi vows no large-scale layoffs
RE
12:05aSamsung to unveil square-shaped foldable phones to challenge Apple
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely to deepen ties with Volvo, plans to list under one umbrella
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unveils 'blended wing body' plane design after secret flight tests
4Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.085 Per Share and Announces ..
5NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS : NORWAY ROYAL SALMON: Q4 19 - Operational EBIT of MNOK 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group