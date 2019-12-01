Log in
China Vanadium Titano Magnetite Mining : ADB's First Satellite Financing to Expand Internet Access in Asia and Pacific

12/01/2019 | 08:38pm EST

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (2 December 2019)- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a $50 million agreement with Kacific Broadband Satellites International Limited (Kacific) to provide affordable satellite-based, high-speed broadband internet connections to countries in Asia and the Pacific, especially in remote areas of small island nations in the Pacific and larger island nations like Indonesia and the Philippines. This is ADB's first satellite financing.

The Asia-Pacific Remote Broadband Internet Satellite Project will help make broadband internet connections more widely available to countries in the region, where more than 2 billion people do not have reliable internet access due to inadequate infrastructure, geographical challenges, and the high cost of services.

'Better access to reliable, high-speed internet can help improve education services, expand access to information, attract investments, reduce rural-urban development gaps, enhance trade and connectivity, and stimulate local economies,' said ADB Director General for Private Sector Operations Mr. Michael Barrow. 'It will also help improve communication, especially during emergencies and times of disaster when terrestrial networks might be damaged.'

'ADB's role was key in getting this transaction closed,' said Kacific Founder and CEO Mr. Christian Patouraux. 'ADB's involvement has helped secure the necessary financing for this highly developmental project. The benefits of connectivity are life-changing-from increased tourism, access to information, financial services, to health care and education for many remote communities in the region.'

The project will support the construction, launch, and operation of a shared geostationary earth orbit, high-throughput satellite. Kacific-1 is scheduled to be launched by SpaceX in December 2019 and will be operational in early 2020.

The financing comprises loans from ADB and the Leading Asia's Private Infrastructure Fund (LEAP), which is administered by ADB. Established in March 2016 with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, LEAP is one of ADB's cofinancing vehicles dedicated to private sector infrastructure in Asia and the Pacific.

ADB will be working with GuarantCo, a Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) company, to guarantee additional private cofinancing for the project. GuarantCo provides credit solutions for infrastructure development in lower income countries in Africa and Asia and is funded by the governments of the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, and Sweden through the PIDG Trust and the Netherlands through FMO, the Dutch Development Bank, and the PIDG Trust. PIDG is a development and finance organization delivering pioneering infrastructure in the poorest and most fragile countries.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 01:37:10 UTC
