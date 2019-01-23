Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Vice President Urges Governments to Address Their Domestic Problems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 11:12am EST

By Paul Hannon and Greg Ip

Governments should counter a rising backlash against globalization by reducing income inequality at home rather than seek scapegoats abroad, China's vice president said in a speech at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting Wednesday.

Over recent decades, companies have spread their activities and associated jobs across an increasing number of countries, a process known as globalization that relies on the free flow of goods, capital, and to a lesser extent people across national borders.

However, voters in a number of developed economies have in recent years elected leaders openly hostile to those flows and globalization, leading to a recent rise in tariffs and other barriers to trade.

Speaking in Davos, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said that protectionism and populism were on the rise, and they pose "serious challenges" to globalization. He said widening gaps between rich and poor within countries helped explain the backlash, and called on governments to address their domestic problems rather than transferring blame onto others.

"What we need to do is make the pie bigger while looking for ways to share it in a more equitable way," he said. "The last thing we should do is to stop making the pie and just engage in a futile debate on how to divide it. Shifting blame for one's own problems onto others will not resolve the problems."

Mr. Wang didn't mention the U.S. in his speech, but his comments come as the two countries seek ways to resolve a trade dispute that was initiated by U.S. President Trump, who cites China's large trade surplus as evidence that the existing relationship is unfair.

China's vice president also delivered a thinly veiled rebuttal of U.S. attacks on its technology companies and policies.

"It is imperative to respect national sovereignty and refrain from seeking technological hegemony," Mr. Wang said. He condemned "conducting, shielding or protecting technology-enabled activities that undermine other countries' national security."

Mr. Qishan didn't specify what activities he was referring to, but the remarks appeared to be a response to escalating U.S. pressure against China and its technology companies, notably Huawei Technologies Co.

The U.S. has discouraged the use of Chinese-made equipment, in particular Huawei's, in U.S. telecommunications networks and pressed other countries to do the same. It is seeking the extradition of a top Huawei executive from Canada on allegations of violating sanctions against Iran. Forced transfer of technology to Chinese competitors is a central U.S. complaint in the countries' current trade negotiations. China denies it forces foreign companies to transfer their technology, and Huawei denies that its equipment is used by the Chinese government to spy on its customers.

"We need to respect the independent choices of model of technology management and of public policies made by countries, and their right to participating in the global technological governance system as equals," Mr. Wang said.

Answering questions following his speech, Mr. Wang said confrontation between China and the U.S. harms both nations.

"For the Chinese and U.S. economies, I believe they are in a state of mutual indispensability," he said. "There has to be mutual benefit and win-win."

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com and Greg Ip at greg.ip@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:33aEQUINOR : Norway gas to benefit from end to coal in Germany - Equinor
RE
11:32aCERUS ENERGY : Completion of Mechanical El Rollo Testing Trials
AQ
11:32aONCOPEPTIDES : intends to make a directed share issue
AQ
11:31aSiegfried Welcomes New Professionals
PR
11:31aEleanor Crane, PhD named CTO of Enview
PR
11:31aSmithGroup Expands Expertise In Senior Living Market; Hires Alexis Burck as Senior Living Studio Leader
GL
11:31aIBM : Services Signs a USD$260M Agreement with Bank of the Philippine Islands to Support the Bank's Digital Transformation
PR
11:31aNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : SVP Mike Karjagin has resigned from Nurminen Logistics Plc
AQ
11:31aCORRECTION -- Washington Trust Announces Date for 2019 Annual Meeting
GL
11:31aSubscription-Based Online Purchasing and Community Forum Expand PDF Tool Offering from Datalogics
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.