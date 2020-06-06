Log in
China Warns Citizens Not to Travel to Australia

06/06/2020 | 08:39am EDT

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY -- China has warned its citizens not to travel to Australia due to what it says is a rise in racial discrimination and violence toward Chinese and Asian people there during the coronavirus pandemic.

The travel warning issued by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism late Friday represents a further fraying in relations between the two countries, which escalated in mid-April when Australia criticized Beijing's handling over the coronavirus outbreak and later extended into disputes over trade.

The ministry said in a notice published on its website that Chinese tourists should be more aware of their safety and avoid traveling to Australia.

Australian lawmakers rejected China's assertions, while noting that Australia's border remains closed to foreign visitors as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. "There hasn't been a wave of outbreaks of violence against Chinese people," said Michael McCormack, Australia's deputy prime minister. "It is not true."

Australia's 28-year streak without a recession owes much to a burgeoning trade relationship with China that was worth about $152 billion last year. At Australia's top eight universities, 1 in 10 students is from China, the highest ratio in the developed world. Chinese account for 1 in every 4 dollars spent by tourists in Australia, surveys show.

However, that relationship also makes Australia vulnerable when tensions flare. Australia barred foreign nationals who have been in mainland China from entering the country in early February, angering Beijing. Relations soured more when Australian government officials began seeking support from European leaders in mid-April for an investigation into any missteps early in the crisis that contributed to the pandemic.

In May, Beijing imposed tariffs of more than 80% on Australian barley exports. Chinese authorities have also banned four Australian slaughterhouses from importing meat into the country, citing inspection and quarantine violations. China has denied the move was meant as economic coercion.

On Saturday, Australia Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham rejected the assertions that Chinese and Asians had experienced racial discrimination and violence during the pandemic as having "no basis in fact" and said this view was well-known to Beijing.

"Australia is the most successful multicultural and migrant society in the world," he said. "The Chinese Australian community is a significant and valued contributor to that success story."

