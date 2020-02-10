China Weaving Materials : BUSINESS UPDATE - DELAY IN RESUMPTION OF OPERATION OF THE GROUP

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA WEAVING MATERIALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 織 材 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3778)

BUSINESS UPDATE

DELAY IN RESUMPTION OF OPERATION OF THE GROUP

This announcement is made by China Weaving Materials Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Since the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic (the "Epidemic"), a number of provinces and municipalities have taken public health emergency and travel restriction measures in order to prevent further spread of the Epidemic. In accordance with the relevant government policies, the Group's operations in the People's Republic of China have been halted since the Chinese New Year holidays from 22 January 2020 and have not resumed as at the date of this announcement. As part of the Group's effort to facilitate the prevention and control the spread of the Epidemic and ensure the health and safety of our employees, the board of directors ("Directors") of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces that the Group will delay the resumption of the Group's manufacturing operations until (and including) 20 February 2020. If the delay in resumption needs to be extended in response to development of the Epidemic and relevant government policies, the Company will make further announcements in due course.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

