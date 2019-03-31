China Weaving Materials : Closure of Books or Change of Book Closure Period

Log in
03/31/2019 | 10:52pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA WEAVING MATERIALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 織 材 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3778)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Weaving Materials Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the financial year ended 31 December

2018 together with the comparative figures for the previous financial year as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended

31 December

2018

2017

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

4

1,836,161

1,582,558

Cost of sales

(1,640,190)

(1,440,088)

Gross profit

195,971

142,470

Other income

5

31,231

22,227

Other gains and losses

6

(2,723)

22,129

Distribution and selling expenses

(25,752)

(24,245)

Administrative expenses

(53,711)

(49,948)

Finance costs

7

(35,665)

(55,774)

Profit before tax

109,351

56,859

Income tax expense

8

(29,319)

(8,914)

Profit and total comprehensive income

for the year

9

80,032

47,945

Profit and total comprehensive income for

the year attributable to:

80,309

Owners of the Company

50,293

Non-controlling interests

(277)

(2,348)

80,032

47,945

Earnings per share

11

RMB6.41 cents

RMB4.02 cents

- Basic

- Diluted

RMB6.41 cents

RMB2.12 cents

1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 December

2018

2017

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,082,457

1,092,147

Prepaid lease payments

42,364

43,279

Intangible asset

-

17

Deposits on acquisition of property,

plant and equipment

2,760

1,163

Goodwill

20,617

20,617

1,148,198

1,157,223

Current assets

Inventories

249,100

244,793

Trade and other receivables

12

31,724

34,123

Bills receivable

8,800

21,834

Prepaid lease payments

1,079

1,075

Pledged bank deposits

69,791

46,276

Restricted bank deposit

500

-

Cash and bank balances

47,548

57,796

408,542

405,897

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

13

214,477

335,203

Contract liabilities

28,017

-

Bills payable

173,780

121,824

Deferred income

227

227

Finance lease payables

25,064

2,875

Bank borrowings

365,923

462,649

Current tax liabilities

8,688

8,462

816,176

931,240

Net current liabilities

(407,634)

(525,343)

Total assets less current liabilities

740,564

631,880

2

At 31 December

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income

7,483

7,710

Bank borrowings

24,176

65,340

Entrusted loan payable

50,000

-

Deferred tax liabilities

37,384

17,341

119,043

90,391

Net assets

621,521

541,489

Capital and reserves

Share capital

101,989

101,989

Reserves

490,170

409,861

Equity attributable to the owners of

the Company

592,159

511,850

Non-controlling interests

29,362

29,639

Total equity

621,521

541,489

3

NOTES:

1.BASIS OF PREPARATION

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with all applicable International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB"). IFRSs comprise individual International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"); International Accounting Standards; and Interpretations. The consolidated financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and with the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622).

The IASB has issued certain new and revised IFRSs that are first effective or available for early adoption for the current accounting period of the Group. Note 2 provides information on any changes in accounting policies resulting from initial application of these developments to the extent that they are relevant to the Group for the current and prior accounting periods reflected in the consolidated financial statements.

The Group continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing its consolidated financial statements. As of 31 December 2018, the Group had net current liabilities of approximately RMB407,634,000. The condition indicates the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and therefore the Group may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Notwithstanding the above, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis as the directors have given careful consideration to the impact of the current and anticipated future liquidity of the Group and are satisfied that:

(a)The banking facilities from the Group's bankers for its working capital requirements for the next twelve months will be available as and when required, having regard to the following:

(i)Up to the date of the consolidated financial statements authorised for issue, the Group's bankers agreed to renew bank borrowings amounting to approximately RMB114,600,000 currently included in current liabilities at 31 December 2018.

(ii)Undrawn banking facilities amounting to approximately RMB24,592,000.

(iii)Subsequent to the date of the reporting period, the Group has also successfully obtained new banking facilities of approximately RMB82,500,000.

(iv)Certain existing prepaid land lease and property, plant and equipment can be offered as security for further financing.

(b)The Group is able to generate sufficient operating cash flows to meet its current and future obligations.

4

Having taken into account the above, the directors consider that the Group will have sufficient financial resources to meet in full its working capital requirements and financial obligations as and when they fall due in the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Should the Group be unable to continue as a going concern, adjustments would have to be made to restate the values of the assets to their recoverable amounts, to provide for any further liabilities which might arise and to classify non-current assets and liabilities as current assets and liabilities respectively. The effects of these potential adjustments have not been reflected in the consolidated financial statements.

2.ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED IFRSs

(a)Application of new and revised IFRSs

The IASB has issued a number of new and revised IFRSs that are first effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018. Of these, the following developments are relevant to the Group's consolidated financial statements:

IFRS 9 Financial Instruments; and

IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers

IFRS 9 Financial Instruments

The adoption of IFRS 9 resulted in the following changes to the Group's accounting policies.

(i)Classification

From 1 January 2018, the Group classifies its financial assets in the following measurement categories:

those to be measured subsequently at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") or at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), and

those to be measured at amortised cost.

The classification depends on the Group's business model for managing the financial assets and the contractual terms of the cash flows.

(ii)Measurement

The Group reclassifies debt instruments when and only when its business model for managing those assets changes.

At initial recognition, the Group measures a financial asset at its fair value plus, in the case of a financial asset not at FVTPL, transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition of the financial asset. Transaction costs of financial assets carried at FVTPL are expensed in profit or loss.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 02:51:11 UTC
0
