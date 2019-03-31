|
China Weaving Materials : Closure of Books or Change of Book Closure Period
03/31/2019 | 10:52pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA WEAVING MATERIALS HOLDINGS LIMITED
中 國 織 材 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3778)
RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Weaving Materials Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the financial year ended 31 December
2018 together with the comparative figures for the previous financial year as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
|
31 December
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Revenue
|
4
|
1,836,161
|
1,582,558
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(1,640,190)
|
(1,440,088)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
195,971
|
|
142,470
|
Other income
|
5
|
31,231
|
22,227
|
Other gains and losses
|
6
|
(2,723)
|
22,129
|
Distribution and selling expenses
|
|
(25,752)
|
(24,245)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(53,711)
|
(49,948)
|
Finance costs
|
7
|
(35,665)
|
(55,774)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
109,351
|
|
56,859
|
Income tax expense
|
8
|
(29,319)
|
(8,914)
|
Profit and total comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the year
|
9
|
80,032
|
|
47,945
|
Profit and total comprehensive income for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the year attributable to:
|
|
80,309
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
|
50,293
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(277)
|
(2,348)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80,032
|
|
47,945
|
Earnings per share
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB6.41 cents
|
RMB4.02 cents
|
- Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Diluted
|
|
RMB6.41 cents
|
RMB2.12 cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
|
|
At 31 December
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
1,082,457
|
1,092,147
|
Prepaid lease payments
|
|
42,364
|
43,279
|
Intangible asset
|
|
-
|
17
|
Deposits on acquisition of property,
|
|
|
|
|
|
plant and equipment
|
|
2,760
|
1,163
|
Goodwill
|
|
20,617
|
20,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,148,198
|
|
1,157,223
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
249,100
|
|
244,793
|
Trade and other receivables
|
12
|
31,724
|
|
34,123
|
Bills receivable
|
|
8,800
|
21,834
|
Prepaid lease payments
|
|
1,079
|
1,075
|
Pledged bank deposits
|
|
69,791
|
46,276
|
Restricted bank deposit
|
|
500
|
-
|
Cash and bank balances
|
|
47,548
|
57,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
408,542
|
|
405,897
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
13
|
214,477
|
|
335,203
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
28,017
|
|
-
|
Bills payable
|
|
173,780
|
121,824
|
Deferred income
|
|
227
|
227
|
Finance lease payables
|
|
25,064
|
2,875
|
Bank borrowings
|
|
365,923
|
462,649
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
8,688
|
8,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
816,176
|
|
931,240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net current liabilities
|
|
(407,634)
|
(525,343)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
740,564
|
|
631,880
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 31 December
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Deferred income
|
7,483
|
7,710
|
Bank borrowings
|
24,176
|
65,340
|
Entrusted loan payable
|
50,000
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
37,384
|
17,341
|
|
|
|
|
|
119,043
|
|
90,391
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
621,521
|
|
541,489
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
101,989
|
|
101,989
|
Reserves
|
490,170
|
409,861
|
Equity attributable to the owners of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Company
|
592,159
|
|
511,850
|
Non-controlling interests
|
29,362
|
29,639
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
621,521
|
|
541,489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES:
1.BASIS OF PREPARATION
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with all applicable International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB"). IFRSs comprise individual International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"); International Accounting Standards; and Interpretations. The consolidated financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and with the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622).
The IASB has issued certain new and revised IFRSs that are first effective or available for early adoption for the current accounting period of the Group. Note 2 provides information on any changes in accounting policies resulting from initial application of these developments to the extent that they are relevant to the Group for the current and prior accounting periods reflected in the consolidated financial statements.
The Group continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing its consolidated financial statements. As of 31 December 2018, the Group had net current liabilities of approximately RMB407,634,000. The condition indicates the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and therefore the Group may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Notwithstanding the above, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis as the directors have given careful consideration to the impact of the current and anticipated future liquidity of the Group and are satisfied that:
(a)The banking facilities from the Group's bankers for its working capital requirements for the next twelve months will be available as and when required, having regard to the following:
(i)Up to the date of the consolidated financial statements authorised for issue, the Group's bankers agreed to renew bank borrowings amounting to approximately RMB114,600,000 currently included in current liabilities at 31 December 2018.
(ii)Undrawn banking facilities amounting to approximately RMB24,592,000.
(iii)Subsequent to the date of the reporting period, the Group has also successfully obtained new banking facilities of approximately RMB82,500,000.
(iv)Certain existing prepaid land lease and property, plant and equipment can be offered as security for further financing.
(b)The Group is able to generate sufficient operating cash flows to meet its current and future obligations.
Having taken into account the above, the directors consider that the Group will have sufficient financial resources to meet in full its working capital requirements and financial obligations as and when they fall due in the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.
Should the Group be unable to continue as a going concern, adjustments would have to be made to restate the values of the assets to their recoverable amounts, to provide for any further liabilities which might arise and to classify non-current assets and liabilities as current assets and liabilities respectively. The effects of these potential adjustments have not been reflected in the consolidated financial statements.
2.ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED IFRSs
(a)Application of new and revised IFRSs
The IASB has issued a number of new and revised IFRSs that are first effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018. Of these, the following developments are relevant to the Group's consolidated financial statements:
•IFRS 9 Financial Instruments; and
•IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers
IFRS 9 Financial Instruments
The adoption of IFRS 9 resulted in the following changes to the Group's accounting policies.
(i)Classification
From 1 January 2018, the Group classifies its financial assets in the following measurement categories:
•those to be measured subsequently at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") or at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), and
•those to be measured at amortised cost.
The classification depends on the Group's business model for managing the financial assets and the contractual terms of the cash flows.
(ii)Measurement
The Group reclassifies debt instruments when and only when its business model for managing those assets changes.
At initial recognition, the Group measures a financial asset at its fair value plus, in the case of a financial asset not at FVTPL, transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition of the financial asset. Transaction costs of financial assets carried at FVTPL are expensed in profit or loss.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 02:51:11 UTC
|
|