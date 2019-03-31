China Weaving Materials : Closure of Books or Change of Book Closure Period

NOTES:

1.BASIS OF PREPARATION

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with all applicable International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB"). IFRSs comprise individual International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"); International Accounting Standards; and Interpretations. The consolidated financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and with the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622).

The IASB has issued certain new and revised IFRSs that are first effective or available for early adoption for the current accounting period of the Group. Note 2 provides information on any changes in accounting policies resulting from initial application of these developments to the extent that they are relevant to the Group for the current and prior accounting periods reflected in the consolidated financial statements.

The Group continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing its consolidated financial statements. As of 31 December 2018, the Group had net current liabilities of approximately RMB407,634,000. The condition indicates the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and therefore the Group may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Notwithstanding the above, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis as the directors have given careful consideration to the impact of the current and anticipated future liquidity of the Group and are satisfied that:

(a)The banking facilities from the Group's bankers for its working capital requirements for the next twelve months will be available as and when required, having regard to the following:

(i)Up to the date of the consolidated financial statements authorised for issue, the Group's bankers agreed to renew bank borrowings amounting to approximately RMB114,600,000 currently included in current liabilities at 31 December 2018.

(ii)Undrawn banking facilities amounting to approximately RMB24,592,000.

(iii)Subsequent to the date of the reporting period, the Group has also successfully obtained new banking facilities of approximately RMB82,500,000.

(iv)Certain existing prepaid land lease and property, plant and equipment can be offered as security for further financing.

(b)The Group is able to generate sufficient operating cash flows to meet its current and future obligations.