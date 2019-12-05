China Weaving Materials : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

CHINA WEAVING MATERIALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 織 材 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3778)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Weaving Materials Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Director

Mr. Zheng Yongxiang

Non-executive Director

Mr. Zheng Hong (Chairman)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Ng Wing Ka

Ms. Zhang Baixiang

Mr. Xu Yiliang

Mr. Li Guoxing

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Directors Audit Remuneration Nomination Committee Committee Committee Zheng Hong M C Zheng Yongxiang Ng Wing Ka M C M Zhang Baixiang C M M Xu Yiliang M M M Li Guoxing M M M

Notes: