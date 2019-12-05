China Weaving Materials : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

CHINA WEAVING MATERIALS HOLDINGS LIMITED
中 國 織 材 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3778)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Weaving Materials Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Director
Mr. Zheng Yongxiang
Non-executive Director
Mr. Zheng Hong (Chairman)
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Ng Wing Ka
Ms. Zhang Baixiang
Mr. Xu Yiliang
Mr. Li Guoxing
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Directors
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zheng Hong
|
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Zheng Yongxiang
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ng Wing Ka
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Zhang Baixiang
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Xu Yiliang
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Li Guoxing
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees