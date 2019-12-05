Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Weaving Materials : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 04:01am EST

CHINA WEAVING MATERIALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 織 材 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3778)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Weaving Materials Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Director

Mr. Zheng Yongxiang

Non-executive Director

Mr. Zheng Hong (Chairman)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Ng Wing Ka

Ms. Zhang Baixiang

Mr. Xu Yiliang

Mr. Li Guoxing

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Directors

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Committee

Committee

Committee

Zheng Hong

M

C

Zheng Yongxiang

Ng Wing Ka

M

C

M

Zhang Baixiang

C

M

M

Xu Yiliang

M

M

M

Li Guoxing

M

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

December 5, 2019, Hong Kong

Disclaimer

China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 09:00:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:35aEFFNETPLATTFORMEN PUBL : SBB included in well-renowned property index
AQ
04:31aJapan's MUFG considers fees on dormant accounts - Nikkei
RE
04:31aBEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT : Revised proxy form - for the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting of beijing urban construction design & development group co., limited to be held on 30 december 2019 and at any adjournment thereof
PU
04:31aLENZING : is first wood-based fiber producer with approved science-based targets
PU
04:31aNext-Gen Mobile Robots for Cleaning, Inventory Management, and Material Handling Are Passing the Test in Retail
BU
04:31aCANTARGIA PUBL : selects CAN10 as development project in systemic sclerosis and myocarditis
AQ
04:31aGlobal Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Eli Lilly and Company and Sanofi | Technavio
BU
04:30aChina maintains tariffs must be reduced for phase one trade deal with U.S
RE
04:26aORIENTAL PRESS : Letter to Shareholders with Instruction Slip - Publication of Interim Report 2019
PU
04:26aENCAVIS : signs power contract with Amazon
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
3Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
4Asian stocks climb as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
5Oil dips as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group