China Women's University : and Ali Research jointly release the 2019 Global Research Report of Female Entrepreneurship & Employment

10/30/2019 | 01:20am EDT

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Global Research Report of Female Entrepreneurship & Employment, jointly produced by China Women's University, an institution affiliated with All-China Women's Federation and academically administered by the Ministry of Education and Ali Research of Alibaba group, was released at the 2019 Global Conference on Women and Entrepreneurship, looking at "how the world is beautiful because of women" as Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba Group's board of directors, said.

The report outlines how women entrepreneurs who are at the forefront of economic and technological development eye the international market by allocating and integrating resources globally in the era of 4.0. It also details how female entrepreneurs who have never left their villages and families break the boundaries of time and space through the internet, contributing to and sharing the technology and economic benefits in the digital era.

As shown in the report, the digital economy is empowering women's entrepreneurship and employment, including simplifying the technology selection process, providing "toolbox"-like digital services and integrating platform resources, helping women entrepreneurs break through the constrictions of space and time and participate in the process of innovation. In addition, the digital economy is helping to transform the employment model from "industrial thinking" to "digital thinking" while extending the definitions and boundaries of employment.

The report also undertook an analysis of research data on female entrepreneurs, and took a close look at what the internet offered in terms of the female entrepreneurship and employment across the countries on five continents.

In fact, digital platforms and women now depend on and support each other and will achieve mutual progress and development in the future.

More information is available in the 2019 Global Research Report of Female Entrepreneurship & Employment.

Data source: Xu Fei, senior expert at Ali Research of Alibaba Group; Gao Xiu-juan, Associate Professor at China Women's University of All-China Women's Federation

The full report can be read here: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20191029/2625038-1

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-womens-university-and-ali-research-jointly-release-the-2019-global-research-report-of-female-entrepreneurship--employment-300947839.html

SOURCE China Women's University


© PRNewswire 2019
