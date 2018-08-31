China Wood Charcoal Market Report 2018 - Analysis And Forecast To 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "China: Wood Charcoal - Market Report - Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the wood charcoal market in China. It presents the latest data of the market size, consumption, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and trends in the industry. The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium term.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Volume and Value

3.2 Market Structure

3.3 Trade Balance

3.4 Per Capita Consumption

3.5 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Production

4.1 Production from 2007-2016

5. Imports

5.1 Imports from 2007-2016

5.2 Imports by Country

5.3 Import Prices by Country

6. Exports

6.1 Exports from 2007-2016

6.2 Exports by Country

6.3 Export Prices by Country

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8ddbn2/china_wood?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005349/en/