China Wood Optimization : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (for the Month Ended 31 Oct 2019)

0
11/04/2019 | 04:50am EST

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/10/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

China Wood Optimization (Holding) Limited

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Date Submitted

04/11/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1885

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

10,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$100,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$100,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

HK$100,000,000

currency) :

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,000,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

1,000,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share

Option Scheme

adopted on

20/ 12/ 2013

Ordinary

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

as at close of the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

shares (Note 1)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

shares (Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

shares (Note 1)

N/A

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be

month

issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be

month

issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

________

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

8.

Consideration issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be

month

issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

9.

Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

10.

Other

At price : State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Total E. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

Nil

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
    Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

  1. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  2. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  3. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  4. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  5. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: __________ Yim Tsun_________________

Title: _________________ Director_________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

China Wood Optimization (Holding) Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 09:49:06 UTC
