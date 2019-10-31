[For Immediate Release]

China Wood Optimization Organises

"2019 International Forum on Wood Modification"

* * *

Shares Research Achievements with Professionals Explores Development Opportunities of the Industry

(Hong Kong, 1 November 2019) - China Wood Optimization (Holding) Limited ("China Wood Optimization" or the "Group," stock code: 1885), a group that engages in the processing, manufacturing and sales of processed wood products, by employing its self-developed wood processing procedure engages in processing, organised the "2019 International Forum on Wood Modification"《2019木材改性 國際論壇》("the Forum") hosted by the Chinawood Protection Industry Association, Northeast Forestry University and Key Laboratory of Bio-based Material Science and Technology. The Forum was held for the first time in Huai'an, Jiangsu province between 28 and 30 October 2019.

The Forum was themed with "Perspective Science and Technology, Innovative and Creative Materials, Overturn of Tradition and Guiding the Future". The event brought together about 400 guests from governments, local and overseas businesses, universities, institutions and media, who had a profound exchange of insights and analyses on the trend, application and industry development of international wood modification technology and its development, application and prospect of wood modification. At the forum, the Group was awarded the "Outstanding Contribution Award for the Global Modified Wood Industry" by the Organizing Committee of the International Forum on Wood Modification for its exemplary and contribution to the world's wood optimization and modification. The Forum then held a press conference on China Wood Optimization new products. Mr. Li Li, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of China Wood Optimization, presented the Group's latest research and development results of "Carat Wood", a solid wood product that has no formaldehyde, and gave a detailed elaboration on its characteristics. "Carat Wood" is another achievement on the scientific research after "Salicaceae", a quality solid wood product, and this breakthrough indicates that the new green wood enters the era of "no formaldehyde". After the closing of the Forum, the professionals and business representatives paid a visit to the production base of China Wood Optimization in Jiangsu province.

Ms. Yim Tsun, Chairlady and Executive Director of China Wood Optimization, said, "We are much honored to organise this high-level forum and facilitate in-depth exchange among the top researchers and professionals in the field of wood optimization in China, Europe, New Zealand and other countries and regions. We hope to promote international exchanges and cooperation through this forum, lead the innovation and research and development of wood functional improvement technology, expand the application scoop of functional-improved wood, build a communication platform with international standards and vision, and promote the international wood functional improvement technology, and develop collaboration between its production, study, research and application. On the other hand, it is an affirmation of the Group for all our achievements in the field of wood optimization in the past ten years. This is an honor and pride of all the top talents. We will continue to devote our enthusiasm to the innovation and will work hard on the technology of wood modification!"

