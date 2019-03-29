Log in
China Yu Tian : TRADING HALT

03/29/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Yu Tian Holdings Limited

中國宇天控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8230)

TRADING HALT

At the request of China Yu Tian Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 29 March 2019 pending the release of an announcement in relation to an insider information of the Company.

By order of the Board of

China Yu Tian Holdings Limited

WANG Jindong

Chief Executive Officer and

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. WANG Jindong, Ms. WANG Xuemei, Mr. TANG Xiguang and Mr. ZHAO Haibo; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. CHENG Bo, Mr. HUANG Zhiwei and Mr. WANG Zhonghua.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page of the GEM website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hkfor at least seven days from the day of its publication. This announcement will also be published on the website of the Company at www.hkgg.hk.

Disclaimer

China Yu Tian Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 05:00:05 UTC
