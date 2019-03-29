China Yu Tian : TRADING HALT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Yu Tian Holdings Limited

中國宇天控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8230)

TRADING HALT

At the request of China Yu Tian Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 29 March 2019 pending the release of an announcement in relation to an insider information of the Company.

By order of the Board of

China Yu Tian Holdings Limited

WANG Jindong

Chief Executive Officer and

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. WANG Jindong, Ms. WANG Xuemei, Mr. TANG Xiguang and Mr. ZHAO Haibo; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. CHENG Bo, Mr. HUANG Zhiwei and Mr. WANG Zhonghua.

