China Zheshang Bank : 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Remarks on Preparation of the Report

The Board of Directors and all directors of China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. guarantee that there are no false records, misleading statements or material omissions in this report, and bear individual and joint responsibility for the truthful- ness, accuracy and completeness of the contents stated hereunder.

Covering organizations and time span

Covered organizations: unless otherwise specified, this report covers the events of the Head Office as well as the branches of China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. For convenience, in this report, we refer to "China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd." by "CZBank", "the Bank" or "we".

Reporting time span: from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. Occasionally some events reported are out of this period.

Release cycle: this is an annual report. The report for the previous year was released in May, 2018.

Data source

The financial data of this report are extracted from the audited CZBank 2018 Annual Report. Other data are gathered from our internal documents and relevant statistics. Part of the content and data are quoted from the previous years.

Standard for preparation of the report

Opinions on Strengthening Social Responsibility of Banking Financial Institutions of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, Guidelines for Corporate Social Responsibility of Chinese Banking Financial Institutions of China Banking Association (CBA), Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide (2016) of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Guidance on Social Responsibility (ISO 26000:2010) and GRI STANDARDS.

Available versions

The report has publishing versions in both Chinese and English. In case of any discrepancies between the two ver- sions, the Chinese version should prevail.

Publishing formats

This report is published in hardcopies and in electronic copy. The e-copy can be viewed and downloaded at http://

www.czbank.com/; http://www.hkex.com.hk/.

Place of maintenance of this report

China Zheshang Bank Head Office

Address: No. 288 Qingchun Road, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province

Postcode: 310006

Telephone: +86-571-87659817

Fax: +86-571-87659511

Email: zhbgs@czbank.com