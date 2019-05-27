Log in
China Zheshang Bank : 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

05/27/2019

0
05/27/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

No. 288 Qingchun Road, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province

Service Hotline: 95527

www.czbank.com

2018

Corporate Social

Responsibility Report

t epor RReportnabilitySustaResponsibil& CitizenshipSocial Corporate 2018

CZBank Weixun

CZBank WeChat

2016 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

2017 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Remarks on Preparation of the Report

The Board of Directors and all directors of China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. guarantee that there are no false records, misleading statements or material omissions in this report, and bear individual and joint responsibility for the truthful- ness, accuracy and completeness of the contents stated hereunder.

Covering organizations and time span

Covered organizations: unless otherwise specified, this report covers the events of the Head Office as well as the branches of China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. For convenience, in this report, we refer to "China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd." by "CZBank", "the Bank" or "we".

Reporting time span: from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. Occasionally some events reported are out of this period.

Release cycle: this is an annual report. The report for the previous year was released in May, 2018.

Data source

The financial data of this report are extracted from the audited CZBank 2018 Annual Report. Other data are gathered from our internal documents and relevant statistics. Part of the content and data are quoted from the previous years.

Standard for preparation of the report

Opinions on Strengthening Social Responsibility of Banking Financial Institutions of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, Guidelines for Corporate Social Responsibility of Chinese Banking Financial Institutions of China Banking Association (CBA), Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide (2016) of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Guidance on Social Responsibility (ISO 26000:2010) and GRI STANDARDS.

Available versions

The report has publishing versions in both Chinese and English. In case of any discrepancies between the two ver- sions, the Chinese version should prevail.

Publishing formats

This report is published in hardcopies and in electronic copy. The e-copy can be viewed and downloaded at http://

www.czbank.com/; http://www.hkex.com.hk/.

Place of maintenance of this report

China Zheshang Bank Head Office

Address: No. 288 Qingchun Road, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province

Postcode: 310006

Telephone: +86-571-87659817

Fax: +86-571-87659511

Email: zhbgs@czbank.com

2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Message from the Chairman

Message from the President

Chaiman of China Zheshang Bank

Mr. Shen Renkang

The year 2018 was the first year for putting the guiding principles of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China fully into effect and a key year for CZBank to implement its "Third Five-year" plan. CZBank fully implemented the spirit of the 19th National Congress and closely adhered to the "Two Most" objectives, to continuously promote the high-quality transformation and development of the Bank while continuing to serve the real economy, with the aim to share economic, environmental and social values with all stakeholders.

Remaining true to our original aspiration, we provided full support for real economy. This year, we actively implemented requirements of national policies, focusing on major strategies and key projects such as the "Belt and Road Initiative" and the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, optimized the allocation of financial resources, and promoted supply-side structural reform; targetted at the diversified financial needs of the real economy and adopted innovative financial service models to support private enterprises and small and micro enterprises, vigorously advanced inclusive finance and green finance, and built "liquidity service bank" "platform-based service bank" and "intelligent manufacturing service bank" to support the healthy and high-quality development of the economy across the board.

President of China Zheshang Bank

Mr. Xu Renyan

In 2018, confronted with the complicated external situations, CZ- Bank strived to consolidate the comprehensive financial service capabilities of serving the economy, improving people's livelihood and protecting the environment, under the guidance of the "Two Most" objectives and in accordance with the requirements of the new development concept. As of the end of 2018, the total assets of the Bank reached RMB 1.65 trillion, achieving net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank RMB 11.5 billion, a non-performing loan ratio of 1.20% and allowance to non-performing loans 270%, indicating a high level of asset quality.

Strengthening our sense of responsibility. In response to the call of the Party Central Committee to support the development of private enterprises, we introduced "40 Measures for Supporting the Private Economy", continuing to improve the level of services provided to private enterprises; further expanded inclusive financial services, promoted the innovative chain services for small enterprises and carried out the pilot pattern of "talent bank"; built a long-term mechanism of "bailout + development of the production ability" to help the poor. In 2018, the balance of financial precision poverty alleviation loans amounted to RMB 456 million, and the balance of agriculture-related domestic and foreign loans reached RMB 134.502 billion.

Guided by the innovation-driven development strategy, we fostered

Welcoming financial technologies. We increased investment in financial technology, innovated in financial technology

new growth drivers. We invested our scientific and technological resources in innovative areas that have a high degree of strategic alignment, aiming at solving key conerns in customers' demand, actively using financial technologies to make innovations in products, business models and service methods to enable platform-based and ecological financial servies. Through adopting an innovative thinking, we continued to strengthen financial technology, promote platform services, elevate management capabilities, upgrade the risk control system, better integrate new financial dynamics and thus cultivate new development advantages.

Adhering to green development, we actively guarded green hills and clear water. This year, we actively assumed our responsibilities as a financial institution in dealing with climate change, increased credit support for green environmental protection industries and emerging industries, opened up green channels for green enterprises, and developed diversified investment and financing products and services such as green credit and green funds, stimulating more social capital for green application and construction. We upheld low-carbon operation, vigorously promoting "paperless" business management, providing customers with convenient services while saving a lot of resources. We persisted in carrying out public welfare activities on environmental protection, to join hands with all parties to safeguard green hills and clear water.

Working together with all parties involved, we shared the fruits of economic development. This year, we adhered to the "customer first" service concept, actively built an integrated, streamlined, and intelligent bank; paid attention to the financial needs of special groups, continued to improve customer service; upgraded the consumer rights protection work management system, strengthened financial security knowledge publicity and education, optimized customer complaints supervision and management system, continuously improved customer satisfaction; listened to appeals from stakeholders, attached importance to talent team training and created a good career development platform for employees, as well as persisted in conducting charitable activities to satisfy people's expectation for a good life.

With the strength of collectives, we will become invincible; with the brainstorm of all members, we can do everything. In 2019, we will be more determined to promote innovation-driven and high-quality development, and create a better future with customers, shareholders, communities and employees!

applications, built a comprehensive technology platform for "technology + finance + industry", and deepened the promotion of "Three Platforms". We upgraded the entire online business of small and micro enterprises, so that customers wouldn't need a second visit. Relying on AI, big data and cloud computing, we improved the online banking function and intelligent customer service system to provide customers with diversified service channels and more convenient and efficient financial experience.

Firmly guarding the bottom line of risk. We continuously improved the risk management system and mechanism, raised the pertinence and effectiveness of risk management, provided a better credit review and approval mechanism for supply chain financial services, enhanced the awareness of compliance internally, intensified risk management and control of important businesses and key links, and seriously investigated into and punished violations, to firmly prevent systemic financial risk.

Building a green bank. We continued to improve the green financial policy, requiring the credit investigation review to consider green standards. In 2018, the green loan balance was RMB 22.558 billion. We promoted intelligent office, successfully activated the "green machine room" new data center and thus realized internal technology manage- ment. We popularized new intelligent machines, improved operational and service efficiency, and reduced energy and resource consumption as a result. In 2018, the coverage of new intelligent machine tools reached 98%.

Engaged in social welfare activities. We continued to carry out our special charity brand activities of "CZBank Rainbow Plan" and "Solute to City Guardians" to spread love and warmth to more people. We provided long-term assistance to 19 poverty-stricken schools in Sichuan, Shaanxi and other provinces and cities. In 2018, our public welfare donation expenditure reached RMB 13.2826 million, and contributed more than 13,000 hours volunteer activities.

With great ambitions and firm determinations, we can fly higher. The coming year is full of hopes and challenges. We will grasp the development opportunities of the new era, comprehensively enhance our comprehensive financial service capabilities, and create more economic, environmental and social values with financial wisdom and strength!

02

03

1

2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

About Us

Awards & Recognition

Company Profile

Headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, CZBank is the only nationwide joint-stock commercial bank based in Zhejiang Province. CZBank was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2016.

Since its inception, CZBank has always adhered to the initial intention of serving customers and the society, striving to create the comprehensive value of econ- omy, environment and society, and moving towards a new era with a more open and inclusive attitude. In April, 2018, CZBank Hong Kong Branch was officially opened, a substantial step in the international strategic layout of the Bank.

As at the end of 2018, we had established 242 branch outlets, effectively covering the Yangtze River Delta, the Bohai Rim, the Pearl River Delta and certain areas in Midwestern China.

Branch outlets

242

Event/Organizer/Media

The Banker Magazine of the U.K.

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory

Commission

China Banking Association

China Banking Association

China Banking Association

China Banking Association

TheShanghaiStockExchange

ShanghaiCommercialPaperExchangeCorporationLtd.

Shanghai Clearing House

The Asian Banker

The Banker Magazine of China

REBRAND

Social Responsibility Special Committee, the Chinese Institute of Business Administration

2018 China Supply-Chain

Conference

China Financial Certification Authority (CFCA)

Financial Times

Shanghai Securities News

21st Century Business Herald

JRJ.com

China Business Journal

China Consumer Journal

51job.com

zhaopin.com

Award/Ranking

111th (in terms of tier-one capital) and 100th (in terms of total assets) in the

"Top 1000 World Banks 2018" ranking

No.1 in Consumer Protection Assessment and Evaluation among National Joint Stock Banks

Best People Livelihood Finance Award

Advanced Model Company and Company with Prominent Innovation Achievements in 2018

Customer Service Center Comprehensive Evaluation by China Banking Association

Professional Contribution Award for Green Bank Evaluation Work

The Best Performing Company of the "Financial Knowledge Promotion" Campaign

Excellent Participating Institutions of Assets Securitization Business

Excellent Banking Dealer

Excellent Settlement Member

Trading Bank with the Most Growth Potential in China

Top 10 Wealth Management Innovation Award

REBRAND 100 Annual Excellent Award

Excellence Award for Employee Sustainable Practice

Best Supply-Chain Financial Product Innovation Award

The Best Online Banking User Experience Award of the Year, Best Mobile Banking Feature of the Year

Most Competitive Bank of the Year

Excellent Award for Private Bank

Excellent Financial Technology Bank in 2018

Outstanding Asset Management Bank Award, Outstanding Investment Team Award

Supply-chain Financial Service Bank with Excellent Competitiveness in 2018

Model Company in Putting the Customer First in 2018

China HR Management Outstanding Award for 2018

The Best Employer in China of 2018

06

07

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Zheshang Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 00:33:06 UTC
