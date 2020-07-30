China Zhongdi Dairy : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RECEIVAL OF SCANNED COPY OF THE REQUISITION TO CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND POTENTIAL ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES

Appointment of Directors

According to the Scanned Copy of the Requisition, a further requisition will be made by the Requisitionists in respect of the nomination of Directors and the information related to the appointment of Directors required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Establishment of a Special Audit Committee

According to the Scanned Copy of the Requisition, the Requisitionist(s) also request that the Board shall, following the extraordinary general meeting, convene a Board meeting as soon as possible, to consider and approve the resolution of establishing a special audit committee.

Extraordinary General Meeting

The Scanned Copy of the Requisition did not set out any reasons and/or grounds in respect of the above Requisition Resolutions. Accordingly, the Board is not able to provide the Company's Shareholders with any reasons and/or grounds in respect of the Requisition Resolutions for consideration.

Pursuant to Article 12.3 of the Articles of Association, the Company shall officially convene an extraordinary general meeting to be held within additional 21 days for the above purposes within 21 days from the date of deposit of the Requisition. The extraordinary general meeting in this regard shall not be convened upon the expiration of three months from the date of deposit of the Requisition.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board is verifying the truthfulness, accuracy and legal effectiveness of the Scanned Copy of the Requisition with the legal consultant of the Company and is asking for suggestions for the appropriate actions to be taken. Upon the confirmation of the truthfulness, accuracy and legal effectiveness of the Scanned Copy of the Requisition, the Company will (i) according to the further requisition of the Requisitionists, make an announcement in due course in respect of the nomination of Directors and the information related to the appointment of Directors required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules; and (ii) convene the extraordinary general meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association, and a circular of the Company related to the aforesaid Requisition and the ordinary resolutions as well as the notice convening the extraordinary general meeting will be issued and despatched to the shareholders of the Company as soon as practicable.

Potential Issuance of New Shares

The Board also announces that the Company is currently negotiating with potential subscriber(s) in relation to the allotment and issuance of new shares (the "Potential Issuance") pursuant to the general mandate.

As at the date of this announcement, no binding agreement in relation to the Potential Issuance was entered into, and the terms of the Potential Issuance including the scale, issue price and other terms have yet to be finalised. The Potential Issuance may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.