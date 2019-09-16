Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China able to achieve full-year growth target - statistic bureau

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 04:15am BST

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economic operations were within a reasonable range in the January-August period, and the country is able to achieve its full-year growth target, statistic bureau spokesman Fu Linghui said on Monday.

China's 2019 economic growth target is around 6.0% to 6.5%.

Fu told a news conference the government is watching the impact from the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; editing by Darren Schuettler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 10.20% 66.17 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 8.86% 59.72 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/15Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
RE
09/15Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, poor China data drags on shares
RE
09/15China's August steel output recovers before expected stricter curbs
RE
09/15OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy protection
RE
09/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/15China able to achieve full-year growth target - statistic bureau
RE
09/15PREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/09/16Premier leaves for Russia
PU
09/15DAR : “Report sick pigs; let vets dispose of dead ones properly”
PU
09/15Dollar falls as oil attacks send investors to safety
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, poor China data drags on shares
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
4Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
5Dollar falls as oil attacks send investors to safety
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group