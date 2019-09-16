China able to achieve full-year growth target - statistic bureau
09/16/2019 | 12:35am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economic operations were within a reasonable range in the January-August period, and the country is able to achieve its full-year growth target, statistic bureau spokesman Fu Linghui said on Monday.
China's 2019 economic growth target is around 6.0% to 6.5%.
Fu told a news conference the government is watching the impact from the attack on Saudi oil facilities.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; editing by Darren Schuettler)