China able to achieve full-year growth target - statistic bureau

09/16/2019 | 12:35am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economic operations were within a reasonable range in the January-August period, and the country is able to achieve its full-year growth target, statistic bureau spokesman Fu Linghui said on Monday.

China's 2019 economic growth target is around 6.0% to 6.5%.

Fu told a news conference the government is watching the impact from the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; editing by Darren Schuettler)
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 10.26% 66.3 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 8.95% 59.8 Delayed Quote.23.74%
