China able to reach 2018 growth target: stats bureau

Infrastructure investment growth is expected to stabilize while the trend of 'consumption upgrade' continues, the bureau's spokesman Mao Shengyong told reporters after the release of China's third-quarter output data.

Policymakers are trying to pivot China away from low-end, low-quality consumer products to higher-end goods and services as part of their long-term plan to transform the country's economy and foster sustainable growth.

Mao said that the external environment will create uncertainties for China's efforts to stabilize growth.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)