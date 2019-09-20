Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China agriculture delegation scraps U.S. farm visit to Montana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 02:06pm EDT

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chinese agriculture officials who were due to visit U.S. farm states next week have cancelled their trip to Montana as the officials will return to China sooner than originally scheduled, the Montana Farm Bureau told Reuters on Friday.

The cancellation came as U.S.-Chinese trade talks were held in Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump said he wanted a complete trade deal with the Asian nation, not just an agreement for China to buy more U.S. agricultural goods.

It was not immediately clear if visits to other U.S. farm areas were also cancelled.

A Chinese Embassy official informed the Montana Farm Bureau that the delegation is returning to China sooner than expected so its goodwill visit, expected as early as Monday, was cancelled, said Nicole Rolf, Montana Farm Bureau director of national affairs.

The Chinese Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The trip had been scheduled for next week as part of an effort to build goodwill during trade negotiations, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told reporters on Thursday.

CNBC reported on Thursday that the group was slated to visit Montana and Nebraska.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and state officials in Nebraska did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Additional reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago and David Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and Steve Orlofsky)

By Karl Plume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pU.S. repo rate falls after Fed repo operation
RE
02:43pStocks hit as China cancels U.S. farm visits, yields slip
RE
02:43pGlobal stocks hit as China cancels U.S. farm visits, yields slip
RE
02:42pEXCELERATE ENERGY LP : U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Visits the Exquisite – the Hardest Working FSRU
PU
02:38pTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Amazon Plugging In; Shipbuilding Gassing Up; Resetting Oil Tankers
DJ
02:37pUSTDA U S TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT AGENCY : Connects U.S. Companies to LNG Opportunities in the Dominican Republic
PU
02:34pEU court ruling on Starbucks, Fiat million euro tax orders on September 24
RE
02:31pA big fiscal splash still a step too far for Europe
RE
02:29pFedspeak in three voices, from recession to bubbles to 'in a good place'
RE
02:28pU.S. Fed keeps pumping cash; markets eye longer-term fixes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2CHINESE OFFICIALS TO VISIT U.S. FARMLAND AS TRADE TALKS CONTINUE: U.S. agriculture chief
3U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
5TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica and Atresmedia join forces to create Spanish-language fiction content aro..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group