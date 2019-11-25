Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal: Global Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 01:18am EST

China and the United States are 'very close' to a phase one trade deal, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said on Monday, discounting "negative" media reports.

China also remains committed to continuing talks for a phase two or even a phase three deal with the United States, the state-backed Global Times said on its Twitter feed, citing experts close to the Chinese government.

Trade experts and people close to the White House said last week that completion of a "phase one" deal, which had been expected in November, could slide into the new year, as Beijing presses for more extensive tariff rollbacks and Washington counters with demands of its own.

According to U.S. and Beijing officials as well as lawmakers and trade experts, the ambitious "phase two" trade deal is looking less likely as the two countries struggle to strike a preliminary agreement.

The outlook for a phase one deal was further complicated last week when the U.S. Congress approved legislation to back protesters in Hong Kong, although the completion of district council elections in the Chinese controlled territory on Sunday, without major disruptions, could help.

On Saturday, U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said an initial trade deal with China was still possible by the end of the year. He warned that Washington would not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong Kong, but also said it would be "a good sign" if the elections took place without violence.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue & Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.02 End-of-day quote.-35.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:57aSouth Africa's Pepkor to close loss-making Zimbabwe business
RE
01:56aIMF's Georgieva calls for gradual, further rise in Japan sales tax rate
RE
01:35aNORTHERN BITCOIN : Expands executive board
EQ
01:31aJapan, China agree to key step towards resumption of Japanese beef exports - Motegi
RE
01:28aOil gains on fresh hopes for U.S.-China trade talks
RE
01:27aChina aims to boost revenue for renewable power firms
RE
01:18aCHINA AND U.S. 'VERY CLOSE' TO PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL : Global Times
RE
01:18aChina and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
2No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
3CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMIT : CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : EXCHANGE NOTICE - TRADING HALT
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : nears $16bn deal for Tiffany
5ISIGNTHIS LTD : ISIGNTHIS : October GPTV Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group