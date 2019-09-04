China and the U.S. Will Hold Trade Talks in Washington in October -- Update

By Chao Deng

BEIJING--Chinese and American officials plan to hold trade talks in Washington in early October, the latest attempt to tame a trade war that is rippling through the global economy and hurting business investment and confidence.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone on Thursday morning Beijing time and agreed meet next month for high-level trade talks, state-run China Central Television said.

The U.S. side confirmed the phone call and said a high-level meeting would take place in Washington in the coming weeks. Both sides said deputy-level officials would work together in mid-September to lay the groundwork.

Late Wednesday, White House officials cheered the news of the talks, adding that they see a willingness by the Chinese to have direct discussions as a positive sign. But they also said it isn't clear whether the talks will produce a breakthrough and added that they are waiting to see what the Chinese bring to the table.

Plans to meet in person come as both sides ramp up punitive tariffs on each other; the U.S. plans to raise them even more. U.S. tariffs of 15% on $300 billion worth of mostly consumer items from China are coming into effect. China is retaliating, hitting items like American soybeans with higher tariffs. And it is letting the yuan depreciate to help mitigate the impact of the levies.

U.S. tariffs of 25% on $250 billion of Chinese imports, largely on items used by businesses, are set to rise to 30% on Oct. 1, likely before the next round of trade talks can conclude.

Chinese state TV said the two sides plan to work together and "create favorable conditions" for the negotiations.

William Mauldin and Andrew Restuccia contributed to this article.

