Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China announces new tariff waivers for some U.S. imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:44am EDT
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

China announced on Tuesday a new list of 79 U.S. products eligible for waivers from retaliatory tariffs imposed at the height of the bilateral trade war, amid continued pressure on Beijing to boost imports from the United States.

China's finance ministry said in a statement the new waivers will take effect on May 19 and expire on May 18, 2021. The latest list waives tariffs on products including ores of rare earth metals, gold ores, silver ores and concentrates.

The ministry did not disclose the imports value of the products. Beijing in February said it will grant exemptions for 696 U.S. goods including key products such as soybeans and pork based on applications from companies.

Beijing and Washington's top trade negotiators held a call last week and discussed implementation of the Phase 1 deal signed in January. Under the deal, China agreed to increase its purchases of U.S. goods from a 2017 baseline by $200 billion over two years, with about $77 billion in increased purchases in the first year and $123 billion in the second year.

Renewed tensions between the two countries, sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic that began in China late last year, are also raising questions about the trade truce.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to terminate the deal if China fails to meet its purchase commitments.

China's Global Times, published by the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, also reported on Monday that some government advisers were urging Beijing to invalidate the trade deal and negotiate a one more favourable to China.

(Reporting by Min Zhang, Tom Daly, Lusha Zhang, Huizhong Wu and Roxanne Liu; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman & Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49aChina says Phase 1 trade deal beneficial to U.S., China and the world
RE
03:44aChina announces new tariff waivers for some U.S. imports
RE
03:42aRyanair CEO says UK quarantine plan is idiotic, unenforceable
RE
03:36a'IT CAN'T LAST FOREVER' : UK to unveil changes to furloughing scheme
RE
03:32aOil prices climb as Saudi Arabia commits to deeper production cuts
RE
03:31aLogitech sales surge as working from home boosts demand
RE
03:26aLogitech sales surge as working from home boosts demand
RE
03:24aSouth Africa's Tongaat, Barloworld in deadlock over starch business deal
RE
03:23aSibanye Stillwater first-quarter earnings surge on strong metal prices
RE
03:21aSouth Africa's Pick n Pay posts dip in FY earnings, scraps dividend
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks falter as anxiety grows over second coronavirus wave
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : warns of massive Q3 loss as COVID-19 adds to pain
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : first-quarter net profit drops 29% as coronavirus outbreak dampens business
4Hyatt to lay off 1,300 employees as pandemic cripples travel
5BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group