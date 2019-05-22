China approves 20.76 GW of subsidy-free solar, wind power projects

That follows China's vow in January to launch a series of unsubsidised renewable power projects this year to tackle a payment backlog amid a decline in construction costs in the sector.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also urged grid companies to sign long-term power purchase contracts with operators of the unsubsidised renewable projects, it said in a statement.

A total of 56 wind power projects, 168 solar power projects and 26 pilot distributed renewable projects in 16 cities and regions in China were approved by the NDRC.

By April, China had installed wind power capacity of 280 GW and solar capacity 130 GW, official data showed.

