China approves 20.76 GW of subsidy-free solar, wind power projects

05/22/2019 | 01:05am EDT
Wind turbines and solar panels are seen at a wind and solar energy storage and transmission power station from State Grid Corporation of China, in Zhangjiakou of Hebei province

BEIJING (Reuters) - China approved its first batch of subsidy-free wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of 20.76 gigawatts (GW), the country's top planning agency said on Wednesday.

That follows China's vow in January to launch a series of unsubsidised renewable power projects this year to tackle a payment backlog amid a decline in construction costs in the sector.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also urged grid companies to sign long-term power purchase contracts with operators of the unsubsidised renewable projects, it said in a statement.

A total of 56 wind power projects, 168 solar power projects and 26 pilot distributed renewable projects in 16 cities and regions in China were approved by the NDRC.

By April, China had installed wind power capacity of 280 GW and solar capacity 130 GW, official data showed.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

