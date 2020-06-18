Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China-backed AIIB approves $100 million loan for Mongolia's virus fight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/18/2020 | 11:40pm EDT
The logo of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is seen at its headquarter building in Beijing

The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a loan of $100 million to help Mongolia battle the coronavirus pandemic, the bank said on Friday.

The project, cofinanced by the Asian Development Bank, will support a government program covering public health funding, protection of vulnerable groups, support for businesses and fiscal stimulus measures, the bank said in a statement.

The loan is part of the AIIB's $10 billion funding facility to help public and private sectors fight the outbreak.


(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: openhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aChina charges two detained Canadians with alleged espionage
RE
12:17aAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Expansion of uni places encouraging - the start of vital education and training reform
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:02aResponse to "Are Banks Observing Due Diligence Before Selling Elderly Customers High-Risk Products" - The Straits Times, 15 June 2020
PU
12:02aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : FDI Net Inflows in March 2020 Reach US$507 Million; Q1 2020 Net FDI Inflows at US$1.7 Billion
PU
06/18EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Renesas Enhances ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality Platform With Artificial Intelligence for Smart Odor Sensing
PU
06/18WORLD BANK : Uganda - Irrigation for Climate Resilience Project (ICRP)
PU
06/18COVID-19 : impacts on markets
PU
06/18China-backed AIIB approves $100 million loan for Mongolia's virus fight
RE
06/18CHINA : New Project to Reduce Risks of Emerging Infectious Diseases through a Multisectoral Approach
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says it cannot rule out 'fraud of considerable proportions'
2ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. : ENPH Kirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against E..
3JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. : JAPAN AIRLINES : lifts coronavirus travel curbs to help economy bounce back
4COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Respiratory Masks Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Incidence and Preva..
5NATIONAL COMEDY CENTER :'s Father's Day Tributes to Jerry Stiller, John Cleese, Richard Pryor and Desi Arna..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group