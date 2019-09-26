Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China buys more U.S. pork as fatal hog disease squeezes supplies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

CHICAGO (Reuters) - China last week made its biggest purchase of U.S. pork in two weeks, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday, as Beijing seeks to ease supply shortages caused by the spread of a fatal hog disease.

The USDA is expected to confirm more Chinese purchases next week, traders said, after the world's biggest pork consumer and hog producer bought 3,375 tonnes of pork from Sept. 13-19.

China commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said Chinese firms made significant purchases of U.S. pork that were exempt from retaliatory tariffs imposed during the countries' ongoing trade war.

"They are definitely inquiring," said Dennis Smith, commodity broker for Archer Financial Services in Chicago.

China needs meat because it is struggling with an outbreak of African swine fever, which has decimated its herd over the past year and pushed domestic pork prices to record highs. The incurable disease has spread in Asia. South Korea confirmed its seventh case on Thursday, just over a week after the virus was first detected.

Rising U.S. cash prices for pork confirm the recent increase in sales to China, Smith said. Hog carcass prices rose by 67 cents per cwt on Wednesday afternoon, according to USDA estimates.]

"We're seeing the cash hogs bottom out," Smith said. "We're seeing packers expand their kill schedule and there's only one reason they'd do that. That's if they're feeling increased demand on their end."

China on Sunday plans to hold its third auction this month of frozen pork from its state reserves to ease domestic supply shortages from African swine fever. The meat was imported from the United States, Germany and other countries.

A resolution to the bruising trade war could open the door for even more American pork exports to China. The countries' trade negotiators are expected to meet in Washington in about two weeks to determine if they can start to chart a path out of the dispute or are headed for new and higher tariffs on each others' goods.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Tom Polansek
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 141.65 End-of-day quote.-4.89%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 103 End-of-day quote.-17.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:51pWhite House's Kudlow sees trade deal promise in China's commodities markets moves
RE
12:50pWall Street drops on tech slide, Washington turmoil
RE
12:47pKhamenei says Iran should give up hope of European help against U.S. sanctions
RE
12:43pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President urges compact on faster growth
PU
12:43pBRADLEY SCHNEIDER : Schneider, Schweikert Question U.S. Trade Representative about Tariffs on Imports of Steel and Aluminum from Israel
PU
12:42pGM reverses decision, will pay striking union workers' healthcare coverage
RE
12:41pNexi shares down more than 3% after board member resigns
RE
12:37pU.S. will not impose auto tariffs on Japan if progress continues - Kudlow
RE
12:29pChina buys more U.S. pork as fatal hog disease squeezes supplies
RE
12:27pTOM COTTON : Cotton Introduces Tariff Rebate Act
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
3China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5China criticises new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group