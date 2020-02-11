Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China c.bank gives green light to Mastercard's China JV for clearing business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 02:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing

China's central bank said on Tuesday it has approved an application by Mastercard's China joint venture to conduct bank card clearing operations in the country.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) made the announcement weeks after China and the United States signed a Phase I trade deal in which Beijing agreed to open up its giant financial services market.

The approval, made with China's banking regulator, is another example of "China opening up its financial industry, and deepening supply-side reforms in the sector," PBOC said in a statement on its website.

In early January, PBOC said it had accepted an application from a unit of American Express Co regarding starting operations in China. [nL4N29D338] American card giant Visa submitted its application in early 2018 and is still awaiting approval.

China is opening up its local currency payments market to foreign companies after a decade of lobbying from foreign players seeking direct access to what is set to be the biggest bank card market by 2020.

Mastercard's China JV is given a maximum of one year to prepare for business opening, which also requires PBOC approval.

The Sino-U.S. Phase I trade deal states that no later than one month after U.S. service suppliers, including Mastercard, Visa and American Express, notify China that preparatory work is completed, China shall accept the licence application.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 0.23% 132.6 Delayed Quote.5.89%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.92% 3.18 End-of-day quote.-4.79%
MASTERCARD 0.23% 331.15 Delayed Quote.10.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
02:48pS&P 500, Nasdaq set course for new closing highs as coronavirus fears abate
RE
02:45pFed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus
RE
02:43pUN UNITED NATIONS : Commission for Social Development
PU
02:38p2020 ICC Mediation Competition enters semi-final showdown
PU
02:38pState visit by Their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain to the United States of America
PU
02:30pOil prices rise from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
RE
02:30pOil prices rise from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
RE
02:27pNY attorney general considers appealing ruling OK'ing Sprint T-Mobile merger
RE
02:18pFTC demands data about small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
RE
02:18pSamsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z phone, challenging Apple design and tech
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
3Oil prices rise from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4GOLD : Stocks surge to record highs on hopes virus is peaking, gold ebbs
5MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group