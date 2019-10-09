Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China calls Prague city council's move to cancel pact a 'breach of faith'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 12:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A boat passes under a bridge in central Prague

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hit back on Wednesday at a decision by the Prague city council to cancel a partnership agreement with Beijing that would have required it to commit to the "one China" principle affirming that Taiwan is a part of China.

Czech President Milos Zeman has pushed ties with China, but the capital's government has figured in diplomatic spats between the two nations, such as one over the mayor's refusal of a Chinese demand to eject a Taiwan official from a conference.

"This type of action can be termed a breach of faith, and does harm to China and the Czech Republic's relationship and the atmosphere of cooperation and exchange," the Chinese embassy in the Czech Republic said.

"We urge the Prague city government to make a fresh start and to return to the correct path that promotes the development of bilateral relations," it said in a statement on its public Wechat account.

"Otherwise, ultimately, the damage will be their own interests."

The embassy of the Czech Republic in China could not immediately be reached for comment.

The council's decision to cancel the agreement must ultimately be approved by the city assembly.

The city's leadership, elected last year, says it is not standard for city-to-city partnerships, such as the one signed by the previous administration in 2016, to include diplomatic matters that are up to national governments.

The Czech Republic commits to the "one China" policy.

"The one China principle concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and involves China's core interests. It is the basis and premise for China to carry out all foreign exchanges and cooperation," the embassy added.

Ties have already been dented by a warning last year by the Czech cyber-security watchdog against the risks of using equipment made by China’s Huawei [HWT.UL] and ZTE in critical infrastructure.

Expectations of billions of dollars worth of Chinese investments in the country have also not materialized.

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ZTE CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aAlibaba to stop sales of e-cigarette components in United States
RE
12:33aChina's Sept new loans seen rising, more policy easing expected
RE
12:27aChina calls Prague city council's move to cancel pact a 'breach of faith'
RE
12:22aGoldman evaluating role in China's Megvii IPO after U.S. blacklist
RE
12:21aThai central bank says needed to keep policy space for future risks - minutes
RE
12:21aWORLD BANK : Growth Slows Across Europe and Central Asia Amid Weakening Trade and Flagging Industrial Activity
PU
12:19aMost weaken as Sino-U.S. standoff broadens
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/08WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
10/08(ENGLISH) RESULT : Sotheby's HK Autumn 2019 Sales Series Totals HK$3.35B / US$426M
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : Venezuela designers turn to piracy after Adobe announces it will cut service
2AIRBUS SE : Boeing gets first 737 MAX order in months; deliveries halve
3CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Grants Marketing Approval for SCENESSE
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : My Path to Purpose
5Levi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group