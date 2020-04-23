Log in
China central bank cuts interest rate on TMLF by 20 basis points

04/23/2020 | 09:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing

China's central bank cut the interest rate on its targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) on Friday, following similar reductions to borrowing costs on other liquidity tools in the past few weeks to support the economy.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the one-year interest rate on the TMLF was lowered by 20 basis points to 2.95% from 3.15% in the previous operation.

In the same statement, the central bank said it injected 56.1 billion yuan ($7.93 billion) on Friday, when a batch of 267.4 billion yuan of such loans was due to expire.

The TMLF will mature in one year but the banks will be allowed to roll it over for two more years.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Latest news "Economy & Forex"

