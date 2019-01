The default ratio of the bond market was at 0.8 pct at end-2018, lower than commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio of 1.89 pct, Pan Gongsheng, vice governor at the People's Bank of China told a bond forum in Beijing.

China saw a record year for bond defaults in 2018 as the economy slowed.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Stella Qiu; Editing by Kim Coghill)