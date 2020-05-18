Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China central bank says to implement monetary policy more creatively

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 08:34am EDT
China mourns for coronavirus (COVID-19) victims on Qingming tomb sweeping festival

China will have to cautiously control the pace of its financial adjustments and implement monetary policy more creatively, its central bank said on Monday, after the coronavirus pandemic hit China's economy as it was in a downward cycle.

The central bank will implement measures for macroeconomic management during this unusual time in order to stabilise economic growth and maintain employment, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Colin Qian in Beijing, Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. 0.90% 15.66 End-of-day quote.0.51%
MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS CO.,LTD. -0.71% 984 End-of-day quote.-0.40%
UNUSUAL LIMITED -2.24% 0.131 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48aChina will deepen economic reforms as growth slows
RE
08:45aDollar struggles as rising oil prices lift commodity currencies
RE
08:45aTrump administration ready for more coronavirus aid if needed - Hassett
RE
08:41aChina will deepen economic reforms as growth slows
RE
08:40aWall Street set to jump on stimulus, vaccine hopes
RE
08:39aHertz names Paul Stone CEO
RE
08:38aDollar struggles as rising oil prices lift commodity currencies
RE
08:37aU.S. mulls paying companies, tax breaks to pull supply chains from China
RE
08:35aTrump admin slaps solar, wind operators with retroactive rent bills
RE
08:34aChina central bank says to implement monetary policy more creatively
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : Thyssenkrupp in talks with rivals over steel business - source
2LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent at one-month high, U.S. oil tops $31 as restrictions ease
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
5CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. : Cicor updates its outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group