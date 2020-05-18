China central bank says to implement monetary policy more creatively

China will have to cautiously control the pace of its financial adjustments and implement monetary policy more creatively, its central bank said on Monday, after the coronavirus pandemic hit China's economy as it was in a downward cycle.

The central bank will implement measures for macroeconomic management during this unusual time in order to stabilise economic growth and maintain employment, it said in a statement.

